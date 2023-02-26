The Daily Catch: Feb 26, 2023

Happy Sunday, Mariners enjoyers. Shay Weintraub, here, and today I’m flying Southwest Airlines and don’t totally trust I won’t get stuck in Nashville for a full day again despite the fact that I’m traveling on the West Coast.
Here’s today’s catch:
Photos of the Game
- Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais (9) looks on prior to facing the Los Angeles Angels at Peoria Sports Complex. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
- Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales (7) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Peoria Sports Complex Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
- Seattle Mariners catcher Jacob Nottingham warms up with his son Aiden Nottingham prior to the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Peoria Sports Complex. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
- Los Angeles Angels third baseman Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss (21)) bats against Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Matt Brash (47) during the third inning at Peoria Sports Complex Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
- Seattle Mariners left fielder Cade Marlowe (18) bats against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Peoria Sports Complex. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Poll
Pick your photo of the game:
-
25%
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais (9) looks on prior to facing the Los Angeles Angels at Peoria Sports Complex.
-
12%
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales (7) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Peoria Sports Complex
-
37%
Seattle Mariners catcher Jacob Nottingham warms up with his son Aiden Nottingham prior to the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Peoria Sports Complex.
-
6%
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss (21)) bats against Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Matt Brash (47) during the third inning at Peoria Sports Complex
-
18%
Seattle Mariners left fielder Cade Marlowe (18) bats against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Peoria Sports Complex.
SM on SM
Yesterday the Mariners hosted Coleman, a youngster in remission from a rare form of eye cancer, and gave him a day-in-the-life of a Seattle pro.
Speaking of youngsters, Cade Marlowe hit his first home run of Spring Training and the @homerunsmlb account has the footage.
Daily Trivia Question
Yesterday’s answer: Robbie Ray is originally from Tennessee. It’s too bad Jarred Kelenic chose the number he did because Robbie’s the only 10 I see.
Now for today’s question:
Poll
There are two Mariners on the 40-man roster that were born on May 26. Who are they?
-
28%
Sam Haggerty and Paul Sewald
-
22%
Sam Haggerty and Evan White
-
30%
Evan White and Paul Sewald
-
17%
Paul Sewald and Luis Castillo
Daily Fun Poll
Yesterday 64% of you said you’d prefer a free seat behind home plate and 36% of you said you’d prefer a free ticket to a luxury box.
Poll
You can only put ONE condiment on your ballpark hot dog. What is it?
-
34%
Ketchup
-
48%
Mustard
-
6%
Relish
-
9%
BBQ Sauce
Loading comments...