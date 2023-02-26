The Daily Catch: Feb 26, 2023

Happy Sunday, Mariners enjoyers. Shay Weintraub, here, and today I’m flying Southwest Airlines and don’t totally trust I won’t get stuck in Nashville for a full day again despite the fact that I’m traveling on the West Coast.

Here’s today’s catch:

Photos of the Game

Grid View Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais (9) looks on prior to facing the Los Angeles Angels at Peoria Sports Complex. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales (7) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Peoria Sports Complex Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners catcher Jacob Nottingham warms up with his son Aiden Nottingham prior to the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Peoria Sports Complex. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss (21)) bats against Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Matt Brash (47) during the third inning at Peoria Sports Complex Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners left fielder Cade Marlowe (18) bats against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Peoria Sports Complex. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

SM on SM

Yesterday the Mariners hosted Coleman, a youngster in remission from a rare form of eye cancer, and gave him a day-in-the-life of a Seattle pro.

Speaking of youngsters, Cade Marlowe hit his first home run of Spring Training and the @homerunsmlb account has the footage.

Daily Trivia Question

Yesterday's answer: Robbie Ray is originally from Tennessee.

Now for today’s question:

Daily Fun Poll

Yesterday 64% of you said you’d prefer a free seat behind home plate and 36% of you said you’d prefer a free ticket to a luxury box.