Mariners 2023 Spring Training Game #2: Open Game Thread

It’s practice baseball where the wins don’t matter, but yesterday was a lot of fun! We got our first look at most of the projected Opening Day lineup and the pitch clock, Prelander Berroa looked nasty, and best of all, the Cactus League opened with a win for our Mariners. With the rest of the league getting spring training games underway this afternoon, the M’s second lineup of spring is... not the Opening Day lineup, but still worth checking out.

LINEUP!



And a fun one at that.



Haggerty 4

Pollock 7

White 3

Hummel 2

Marlowe 9

Moran 5

Perez DH

McCoy 6

Clase 8



Gonzales



Yes, the game is on radio and TV. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) February 25, 2023

An Evan White sighting! Cooper Hummel behind the dish! Jonatan Clase and Robert Pérez Jr. in the lineup! There’s plenty here for prospect hounds to enjoy, and although it’s an annual tradition to bemoan the lack of TV broadcasts in spring, I’m stoked that this game is one of them. Marco Gonzales will also be making his first appearance, and a parade of righties is set to follow him: Darren McCaughan, Matt Brash, Matt Festa, Chris Clarke, J.B. Bukauskas, and Taylor Williams are all scheduled to get some work in. I wonder how often we’ve seen two guys traded for each other pitch in the same game for the same team?

The Angels’ lineup is also an alternate, with neither Mike Trout nor Shohei Ohtani penciled in. There are some familiar names in there, though - perpetual pests David Fletcher and Luis Rengifo are in the top two spots, with new addition Gio Urshela hitting behind them. Old ~friend Kevin Padlo will be manning third for the Halos, and fellow lefty Tucker Davidson will be getting the start on the mound. Again, it’s only the second game of spring training, but any day where the M’s can hand the Angels an L is a good one. Let’s all hope for that!

Game Time: 12:10pm PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW (!), MLB.tv - blackout-free during spring!

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports, MLB At Bat