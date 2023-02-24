Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/24/23: Julio Rodríguez, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby, and the MLB Top 100

In Mariners news...
- Julio Rodríguez came in 16th on MLB Network’s Top 100 Players (link to full list further down the article), and in this clip they had nothing but glowing things to say about him and his future.
"Julio is well on his way to being one of the top 5 best players in the game."@JRODshow44 comes in at 1⃣6⃣ on our #Top100RightNow after an impressive rookie season!@CY24_7 | @Mariners pic.twitter.com/I4AhshWE5x— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 23, 2023
- Mariners Opening Day is sold out, but tickets still remain for the opening homestand.
Opening Day is officially SOLD OUT‼️— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 23, 2023
You can still join the party... snag your tickets now for the rest of our fun-filled first homestand. #SeaUsRise
- Logan Gilbert and George Kirby are set to appear as PitchingNinja guests.
Today's PitchingNinja guests.... pic.twitter.com/5mHB9DKG1W— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 24, 2023
- If Paul Sewald and the rest of Los Bomberos want to ride in the boat, I say bring back the boat. I think they’ve earned it.
Pleaseeeee!!!! https://t.co/BpV4OWqd5z— Paul Sewald (@ItsPaulSewald) February 23, 2023
- Baseball players, they’re just like us.
donuts hit different on photo day pic.twitter.com/gJ43FS0z5c— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 23, 2023
- Kole Calhoun signed a minor league deal with Seattle.
Mariners, Kole Calhoun Agree To Minor League Deal https://t.co/LxvocwlcuR pic.twitter.com/kA5wEYZ9Kx— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) February 23, 2023
Around the league...
- MLB Network revealed their Top 100 Players Right Now, with four different Seattle Mariners making the list. Julio Rodríguez (16), Luis Castillo (67), Teoscar Hernández (83), and Ty France (89).
- MLB Pipeline made their picks for the best pure hitting prospect in each organization.
- The Athletic is reporting that MLB plans to refocus their efforts on enforcing their “sticky stuff” rules. ($)
- Womp, womp.
Astros didn't add veteran pitcher in offseason because 'we didn't have a general manager,' says Dusty Baker https://t.co/Xq0XQyKIJu— CBS Sports MLB (@CBSSportsMLB) February 23, 2023
Bee’s pick...
- The Julio Rodríguez commercials for Topps continue to be Very Good.
Will you accept this #ToppsSeriesOne pack? You won’t believe who gets the last pack on the final episode of The J-Rod Show— Topps (@Topps) February 23, 2023
PS: Series One is in stores now. pic.twitter.com/Eorr7JDRlE
