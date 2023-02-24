 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/24/23: Julio Rodríguez, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby, and the MLB Top 100

Happy first day of Spring Training to all who celebrate!

By Bren Everfolly
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners Photo Day Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • Julio Rodríguez came in 16th on MLB Network’s Top 100 Players (link to full list further down the article), and in this clip they had nothing but glowing things to say about him and his future.

  • Mariners Opening Day is sold out, but tickets still remain for the opening homestand.

  • Logan Gilbert and George Kirby are set to appear as PitchingNinja guests.

  • If Paul Sewald and the rest of Los Bomberos want to ride in the boat, I say bring back the boat. I think they’ve earned it.

  • Baseball players, they’re just like us.

  • Kole Calhoun signed a minor league deal with Seattle.

Around the league...

Bee’s pick...

  • The Julio Rodríguez commercials for Topps continue to be Very Good.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...