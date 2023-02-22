Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/22/23: Luis Castillo, Yordan Álvarez, and Bryan Reynolds

Good morning everyone! Let’s dig into the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Corey Brock at The Athletic spoke to Luis Castillo about his goals for the 2023 season. ($)
- Shannon Drayer reports that the vibe at Mariners camp is much different now that the team is coming off its first playoff appearance in over two decades.
- The Prelander Berroa hype is real.
loved this from Harry Ford on facing Prelander Berroa in live BP: pic.twitter.com/RlCstGZc1p— Jordan Shusterman (@j_shusterman_) February 21, 2023
Around the league...
- Royals outfielder Drew Waters has hit the shelf with an oblique injury, which will keep him out of action for six weeks.
- Astros superstar slugger Yordan Álvarez will have his participation in camp delayed by a few days while he nurses a left hand injury.
- A guest of the Pittsburgh Pirates who was shagging fly balls yesterday suffered cardiac arrest in the field and needed emergency medical attention. The team reports that he is doing well after a procedure.
- Wick Terrell at Red Reporter wonders if former Mariner Brandon Williamson could crack the Opening Day starting rotation.
- Dan Szymborki at Fangraphs wonders what the Pirates should do about Bryan Reynolds.
- Former Mets pitching coach Phil Regan has sued the team for age discrimination.
- I didn’t realize the Rangers have been that bad over the last three years.
2020-2022 standings pic.twitter.com/KhjNOHET2j— Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) February 21, 2023
- Aw man, shout out to Terry on a rough day.
Terry Francona gave his annual team speech. He was so nervous he was drenched in sweat. He declined dinner w/ coaches last night so he could make edits. He made pasta, but it didn't fully cook and broke his tooth. He arrived at camp at 3:30am & spilled coffee all over the speech.— Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) February 21, 2023
Loading comments...