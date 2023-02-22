 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/22/23: Luis Castillo, Yordan Álvarez, and Bryan Reynolds

Just two days left until our first Cactus League game!

By Anders Jorstad
Seattle Mariners v. Houston Astros Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Good morning everyone! Let’s dig into the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Corey Brock at The Athletic spoke to Luis Castillo about his goals for the 2023 season. ($)
  • Shannon Drayer reports that the vibe at Mariners camp is much different now that the team is coming off its first playoff appearance in over two decades.
  • The Prelander Berroa hype is real.

Around the league...

  • Aw man, shout out to Terry on a rough day.

