 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/21/23: Jarred Kelenic, Corbin Carroll, and Jason Kipnis

Contract signings, injury updates, and more.

By Becca Weinberg
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Milwaukee Brewers v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • This is the content we’ve been missing.
  • Infielder Kean Wong has reportedly signed a minor league contract with the Mariners, with an invitation to big league camp.
  • Tom Verducci at Sports Illustrated has high hopes for Jarred Kelenic entering the 2023 season and believes he can be a key contributor to the Mariners in making a difference this year, following his offseason work and adjustments.

Around the league...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...