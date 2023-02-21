Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/21/23: Jarred Kelenic, Corbin Carroll, and Jason Kipnis

In Mariners news...
- This is the content we’ve been missing.
It’s @logangilbert22’s “Let’s go!” after 50 tries for us pic.twitter.com/pFfqVvce1K— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 21, 2023
- Infielder Kean Wong has reportedly signed a minor league contract with the Mariners, with an invitation to big league camp.
Kean Wong, the brother of Kolton Wong, was in the Mariners clubhouse on Monday morning. Sources indicate he's signing a minor league contract with an invite to camp.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) February 20, 2023
Kean Wong played for Salt Lake City last season. https://t.co/cDrYSoHEjI
- Tom Verducci at Sports Illustrated has high hopes for Jarred Kelenic entering the 2023 season and believes he can be a key contributor to the Mariners in making a difference this year, following his offseason work and adjustments.
Around the league...
- The Arizona Diamondbacks are exploring a possible long-term contract extension with their top prospect, Seattle native Corbin Carroll, who made his mark last year during his first MLB season.
- In a heartfelt announcement on Twitter, former All-Star second baseman Jason Kipnis has announced his retirement from baseball after 10 major league seasons.
- Cleveland Guardians top prospects RHP Daniel Espino and OF Chase DeLauter will both be out for a good portion of the season battling injuries. Espino will miss at least two months due to a right shoulder strain, and DeLauter will miss 4-5 months with a broken foot.
