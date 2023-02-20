Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/20/23: George Kirby, Elvis Andrus, and Justin Verlander

In Mariners news...
- RHP Paul Sewald was invited to throw out the first pitch this past weekend at his alma matter, University of San Diego.
A perfect strike from a Torero legend.@ItsPaulSewald | #GoToreros pic.twitter.com/unymtTNkx1— San Diego Baseball (@USDbaseball) February 18, 2023
- RHP George Kirby joined Seattle Sports’ Wyman & Bob last Friday to discuss his new changeup grip, views on MLB’s rule changes, and more.
- OF Jarred Kelenic continued to tweak his swing and soak up as much information as he could from coaches during the offseason, and hopes to be back on track as he begins Spring Training.
- Pitching prospect Bryce Miller is making a name for himself at Spring Training as he’s impressed with his bullpen sessions and been able to quickly bond with his new teammates.
- Julio Rodriguez has released his new YouTube video from his homecoming parade in the Dominican Republic following his historic 2022 season.
Around the league...
- Due to multiple financial issues across the league, MLB has created an economic reform committee to address these issues and work towards changes. ($)
- The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a one-year/$3 million deal with infielder Elvis Andrus, pending a physical.
- At age 40, veteran pitcher Justin Verlander looks to continue his pitching dominance and earn his his 300th win in the coming seasons.
- Shortstop Carlos Correa and centerfielder Byron Buxton were able to form a strong bond in their first season together on the Minnesota Twins, and hope to continue leading the team to many more successful seasons.
