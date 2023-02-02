 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/2/23: Dylan Moore, Kyle Tyler, and Diego Castillo

Man, I’m ready for Mariners baseball to return.

By Anders Jorstad
Hello everyone and happy Thursday! We’ve got a lot of Mariners news today, so let’s chop to it.

In Mariners news...

  • In case you missed it, the Mariners signed infielder Dylan Moore to a three-year extension, buying out a year of free agency.
  • The Mariners added another reliever to the spring training pile, signing Kyle Tyler to a minor league deal.
  • The Mariners settled their first arbitration case of the offseason, winning against Diego Castillo in an argument over just $275K. Hope it was worth it to you, Mariners!
  • We’ve got a spring training schedule, which unfortunately has a lot games on radio delay.
  • Corey Brock at The Athletic outlined the workload expectations this season for George Kirby and Logan Gilbert. ($)

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

