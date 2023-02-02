Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/2/23: Dylan Moore, Kyle Tyler, and Diego Castillo

Hello everyone and happy Thursday! We’ve got a lot of Mariners news today, so let’s chop to it.
In Mariners news...
- In case you missed it, the Mariners signed infielder Dylan Moore to a three-year extension, buying out a year of free agency.
- The Mariners added another reliever to the spring training pile, signing Kyle Tyler to a minor league deal.
- The Mariners settled their first arbitration case of the offseason, winning against Diego Castillo in an argument over just $275K. Hope it was worth it to you, Mariners!
- We’ve got a spring training schedule, which unfortunately has a lot games on radio delay.
Haven't seen an official announcement yet, but looking at the ST schedule given to us at the @Mariners pre-spring luncheon, it looks like @ROOTSPORTS_NW will televise nine Cactus League games. pic.twitter.com/rLY9GzCLnV— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) February 1, 2023
- Corey Brock at The Athletic outlined the workload expectations this season for George Kirby and Logan Gilbert. ($)
Around the league...
- Prospect season continues, with Kiley McDaniel at ESPN unveiling his top 100. Harry Ford and Bryce Miller appear on the list. ($)
- Mets outfielder Khalil Lee has been accused of verbal and physical abuse by his ex-girlfriend. The league is currently investigating the case.
- Zach Crizer at Yahoo! outlined several breakout picks for 2023, including Kirby.
- The Orioles passed up an opportunity to sign a five-year extension on their lease of Camden Yards, stating that they are searching for a longer-term commitment.
Anders’ picks...
- Star quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement, this time, he says, for good.
