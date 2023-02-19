Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/19/23: Teoscar Hernadez, Francisco Lindor, and Mac McClung

In Mariners news...
- Teoscar Hernandez lost his arbitration case yesterday. Hernandez will earn $14 million this season as a result of the arbitrator’s decision, which is $2 million less than his camp proposed. Hernandez will be a free agent at the end of the 2023 season.
Teoscar Hernandez lost his arb case to Mariners— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 18, 2023
- Is it incredibly easy to overreact to spring training footage? Yes. Am I doing exactly that with this Jarred Kelenic tater? Yes. Will I be accepting criticism for this? No. Also Shoutout 38 Special.
There were no comments about win when Kelenic hammered this pitch from JB Bukauskas over the wall in right. pic.twitter.com/qMwq1PEwA9— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) February 18, 2023
Around the league...
- The Texas Rangers added some bullpen depth by signing right-hander and former Mariner Dominic Leone to a minor league deal yesterday.
- New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor, a mere week after being eliminated from the 2022 playoffs, learned the hard way that abdominal pain is not meant to be ignored.
- Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thompson is experiencing Spring Training in an entirely new way for the first time in twenty-five years.
- Liam Hendriks hasn’t let his cancer treatment change his attitude in the slightest bit according to his teammates.
Lucas Giolito says Liam Hendriks has been his usual upbeat self as he continues cancer treatment. Called him an ‘inspiration’ for the team to have that attitude in the face of that kind of adversity.— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 18, 2023
- How I Met Your Mother said it best. Nothing good happens after 2:00 am.
Twins pitching prospect Jordan Balazovic was struck in the jaw in an altercation last Saturday night, suffered a broken jaw, and underwent surgery to get it wired shut.— Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) February 18, 2023
He will be tracking behind this spring, which will be a very important one given his ‘22 season.
- My second playthrough of Red Dead Redemption 2 lasted longer than the “Jackson Frazier” era.
A mystery has been solved: just got word from team PR that Clint Frazier is, indeed, going by "Clint" again. The "Jackson Frazier" era is officially over.— Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) February 18, 2023
- I... sure. Whatever.
Jared Walsh said this morning that he’s “full go” and feels like he’s 100 percent. Still wants to get out there and see, but all signs are good now.— Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) February 18, 2023
He gave the rib bone taken from his Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery to his niece, who has it in a jar.
Nick’s pick...
- The 2023 NBA Dunk Contest was last night, and 76ers shooting guard Mac McClung, whose entire NBA career to this point spans roughly 25 minutes of game time, stole the entire show with 4 dunks.
- Jumping over a Vincent Adultman into a tap off the glass two-handed overhead smash (50)
- 360 2 handed smash (49.8)
- Jumping over a man into a double-clutch backwards 2 handed smash (50)
- Showing off the handles into a 540 backwards 2 handed smash (50) straight into recreating the famous Vince Carter celly.
Unreal performance.
February 19, 2023
