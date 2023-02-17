Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/17/23: Bryce Miller, Corbin Burnes, and Shohei Ohtani

Good morning folks and happy Friday! Let’s dig into the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Very interesting! I suppose in a perfect world where Harry Ford is with the big league club in the second half of 2024 and Cal Raleigh is still in Seattle and good and healthy, Ford would probably need to play somewhere else on the diamond. Maybe Ford was the solution to our long-term second base problem all along.
Harry Ford, the Mariners’ No. 1-ranked prospect, already receiving some tutelage from Perry Hill on Day 1 … Ford will probably see some infield reps this spring. pic.twitter.com/pNAS7VmHKC— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) February 16, 2023
- It’s new pitch szn!
Jerry Dipoto on @SeattleSports says both Robbie Ray and Logan Gilbert are working on splitters— Brandon Gustafson (@TheBGustafson) February 16, 2023
- I feel like this Bryce Miller might just break camp in the rotation.
Bryce Miller gets Tom Murphy on a 3-2 slider pic.twitter.com/sOVAuLQPn6— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) February 16, 2023
- Get yourself a summer gig at the ballpark!
AQUASOX JOB FAIR ALERT.— Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) February 1, 2023
Need a summer job? On-site interviews will take place during the event.
Application click here: https://t.co/OucrYlhsX1 pic.twitter.com/metHq6Qu3e
Around the league...
- Yesssss! Gimme the geographically-aligned divisions (and expansion too, of course).
Rob Manfred: "For there to be serious talk about realignment, it would be done in the context of expansion. You almost have to talk about some realignment in the context of expansion...if you went to 32 you'd at least have to talk about getting geographic"— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 16, 2023
- Salary arbitration can be quite damaging in some cases!
“You learn your true value in the organization” — Corbin Burnes in his first comments about his arbitration loss to the #Brewers. pic.twitter.com/P0GXTwaQLb— Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) February 16, 2023
- He’s baiting us...don’t let it work.
Painter says he listens to “old music.” Like 2000s, 2010s pic.twitter.com/fadfeCKkzM— Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) February 16, 2023
- Former World Series champ and longtime TV broadcaster Tim McCarver passed away at the age of 81.
- Shohei Ohtani dodged questions about his future in Anaheim during his conversations with the press yesterday.
- The Padres have agreed to a minor league deal with left-hander Cole Hamels.
- If the Bally Sports regional sports networks do in fact go bankrupt, the league might be able to “fix” the blackout problem, reports Evan Drellich at The Athletic. ($)
