Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/17/23: Bryce Miller, Corbin Burnes, and Shohei Ohtani

We got some spring drama, folks!

By Anders Jorstad
Miami Marlins v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Good morning folks and happy Friday! Let’s dig into the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Very interesting! I suppose in a perfect world where Harry Ford is with the big league club in the second half of 2024 and Cal Raleigh is still in Seattle and good and healthy, Ford would probably need to play somewhere else on the diamond. Maybe Ford was the solution to our long-term second base problem all along.
  • It’s new pitch szn!
  • I feel like this Bryce Miller might just break camp in the rotation.
  • Get yourself a summer gig at the ballpark!

Around the league...

  • Yesssss! Gimme the geographically-aligned divisions (and expansion too, of course).
  • Salary arbitration can be quite damaging in some cases!
  • He’s baiting us...don’t let it work.

