Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/16/23: Taylor Trammell, Frankie Montas, and Jacob deGrom

With the first day of camp come and gone, we have a number of storylines to report on.

By Anders Jorstad
Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Good morning everyone and happy Thursday! Here’s what’s happening in baseball right now.

In Mariners news...

  • So, when is Julio going to get his own daytime talk show?
  • Some bad news out of Mariners camp: Taylor Trammell will be sidelined for 6-7 weeks as he recovers from hamate bone surgery.
  • We’ve got a Paul Sewald update, too.
  • The Mariners have added yet another Driveline guy to their organization.

Around the league...

  • Yankees right-hander Frankie Montas will undergo shoulder surgery and will likely miss the entirety of the 2023 season. I sure am glad the Mariners paid the premium for Luis Castillo instead!
  • Meanwhile, Jacob deGrom did not participate in workouts yesterday due to some side tightness he was experiencing. The Rangers insist that the issue is minor and even said that they would have him play through it if this happened during the season.
  • Stephen Strasburg did not report to Nationals camp yesterday as he suffered a setback in his recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome, for which he underwent a procedure in 2021.
  • Mike Trout said that will do everything in his power to convince Shohei Ohtani to stay in Anaheim beyond the 2023 campaign.
  • The Angels are reportedly nearing a deal with left-hander Matt Moore.
  • Jesse Winker was apparently under more pain than we may have thought last year due to his back issue, and is now ready to go for Milwaukee. That said, back injuries are always very tough to recover from and the effects can linger for a while.
  • Apple TV is making some major changes to their booth personnel for 2023, with Melanie Newman and Katie Nolan among just two people who will not be returning to their broadcasts. I really enjoyed their crews last year, so I am definitely disappointed by this news.
  • Bryan Reynolds spoke to the media about the trade rumors swirling around him this offseason, stating that he hasn’t changed his mind about his desire to be moved but acknowledging that he has little control of the situation.
  • The A’s have agreed to a minor league deal with Drew Steckenrider, who I didn’t even realize was a free agent.
  • It’s crazy that I never heard this story until now.

