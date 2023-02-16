Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/16/23: Taylor Trammell, Frankie Montas, and Jacob deGrom

Good morning everyone and happy Thursday! Here’s what’s happening in baseball right now.
In Mariners news...
- So, when is Julio going to get his own daytime talk show?
BATTER UP! Welcome to The J-Rod Show, where Chef Julio Rodríguez whips up a fresh batch of #ToppsSeriesOne ⏲— Topps (@Topps) February 15, 2023
Available now at hobby shops, retailers and
- Some bad news out of Mariners camp: Taylor Trammell will be sidelined for 6-7 weeks as he recovers from hamate bone surgery.
- We’ve got a Paul Sewald update, too.
Mariners RP Paul Sewald had a minimally invasive procedure (called Tenex) done on both heels this offseason.— Corey Brock (@CoreyBrockMLB) February 15, 2023
Also had some loose bodies removed from his right (throwing) elbow.
He's full-go for camp.
Sewald led all AL RP's in opponents BA (.146) in '22.
- The Mariners have added yet another Driveline guy to their organization.
The Mariners have signed pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse to a minor league contract, per the MiLB transaction log. The 24-year-old made 18 appearances, including six starts, as a graduate transfer last season for North Carolina, allowing 16 earned runs in 29 innings. pic.twitter.com/m8CZEUe9Df— Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) February 16, 2023
Free agent @Speavyhouse13 pro day bullpen pic.twitter.com/etZrAxtNri— Driveline Baseball (@DrivelineBB) February 8, 2023
Around the league...
- Yankees right-hander Frankie Montas will undergo shoulder surgery and will likely miss the entirety of the 2023 season. I sure am glad the Mariners paid the premium for Luis Castillo instead!
- Meanwhile, Jacob deGrom did not participate in workouts yesterday due to some side tightness he was experiencing. The Rangers insist that the issue is minor and even said that they would have him play through it if this happened during the season.
- Stephen Strasburg did not report to Nationals camp yesterday as he suffered a setback in his recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome, for which he underwent a procedure in 2021.
- Mike Trout said that will do everything in his power to convince Shohei Ohtani to stay in Anaheim beyond the 2023 campaign.
- The Angels are reportedly nearing a deal with left-hander Matt Moore.
- Jesse Winker was apparently under more pain than we may have thought last year due to his back issue, and is now ready to go for Milwaukee. That said, back injuries are always very tough to recover from and the effects can linger for a while.
- Apple TV is making some major changes to their booth personnel for 2023, with Melanie Newman and Katie Nolan among just two people who will not be returning to their broadcasts. I really enjoyed their crews last year, so I am definitely disappointed by this news.
- Bryan Reynolds spoke to the media about the trade rumors swirling around him this offseason, stating that he hasn’t changed his mind about his desire to be moved but acknowledging that he has little control of the situation.
- The A’s have agreed to a minor league deal with Drew Steckenrider, who I didn’t even realize was a free agent.
- It’s crazy that I never heard this story until now.
Some personal news:— Peter Bayer (@PeterBayer47) February 15, 2023
Since the beginning of the 2021, I have been on the MLB Ineligible List due to placing wagers on a few MLB games during the 2020 COVID year when MILB did not have a season.
I am currently still ineligible for the 2023 season, a third straight year. pic.twitter.com/623z0s6BXk
