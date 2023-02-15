 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/15/23: Logan Gilbert, Michael Wacha, and More Rule Changes

Major League Baseball just can’t help itself from making rule changes.

By Anders Jorstad
Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Good morning everyone! Let’s dive into the news.

In Mariners news...

  • A new pitch for Logan, you say? Very interesting! He could really use another secondary pitch, so if he can throw it for strikes...watch out.
  • We’ve got an Andrés Muñoz injury update.
  • The JROD Show is going national for baseball card lovers everywhere.

Around the league...

  • The Padres might be great, but they’re not satisfied: San Diego is reportedly in agreement with right-hander Michael Wacha on an MLB deal.
  • The St. Louis Cardinals extended the contract of lead baseball executive John Mozeliak through the 2025 season.
  • One of the major projection systems, PECOTA, unveiled its 2023 standings projections. Mariners fans (and many others) were less than pleased.
  • While the Angels have been rolling with a six-man rotation in the last couple of seasons to accommodate Shohei Ohtani, manager Phil Nevin indicated that he might move to something closer to a five-man staff to get Ohtani more innings.
  • Another fascinating baseball map. It will forever be weird to me that the Marlins, Rays, and Diamondbacks don’t just have like, a backfield adjacent to the stadium to use as a spring training complex (“but Anders, the parking nightmare that would be!” Yeah, yeah, true.)
  • Fangraphs has added Negro Leagues data to their website! Go get lost in the statistical history of these great players. Shout out to Josh Gibson for his career 202 wRC+.
  • We got a lot of pictures of bases taken by reporters yesterday, but this is probably the best comparison.
  • Don’t you worry, we’ve got more rule changes coming this year: the league plans to more strictly enforce balks in 2023.
  • MLB.tv will include minor league games starting this year, which is great for anyone who wants easier access to Mariners affiliates and others.
  • The White Sox are giving no indications that they plan to let go of Mike Clevinger before the investigation is completed.

