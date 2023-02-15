Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/15/23: Logan Gilbert, Michael Wacha, and More Rule Changes

Good morning everyone! Let’s dive into the news.
In Mariners news...
- A new pitch for Logan, you say? Very interesting! He could really use another secondary pitch, so if he can throw it for strikes...watch out.
Yeah, that splitter will play @logangilbert22. pic.twitter.com/PtrV0IiiOz— Alan Kolb (@ARMory_Alan) February 13, 2023
- We’ve got an Andrés Muñoz injury update.
Andrés Muñoz had surgery to fuse two bones together in his right ankle two weeks after the season.— Corey Brock (@CoreyBrockMLB) February 14, 2023
Wore a cast for six weeks, then a boot for six weeks.
Said the itching drove him crazy.
He threw a bullpen today and has been throwing for a while.
- The JROD Show is going national for baseball card lovers everywhere.
It’s The J-Rod Show. We’re just living in it. #ToppsSeriesOne pic.twitter.com/kBBoF7jgkZ— Topps (@Topps) February 14, 2023
Around the league...
- The Padres might be great, but they’re not satisfied: San Diego is reportedly in agreement with right-hander Michael Wacha on an MLB deal.
- The St. Louis Cardinals extended the contract of lead baseball executive John Mozeliak through the 2025 season.
- One of the major projection systems, PECOTA, unveiled its 2023 standings projections. Mariners fans (and many others) were less than pleased.
- While the Angels have been rolling with a six-man rotation in the last couple of seasons to accommodate Shohei Ohtani, manager Phil Nevin indicated that he might move to something closer to a five-man staff to get Ohtani more innings.
- Another fascinating baseball map. It will forever be weird to me that the Marlins, Rays, and Diamondbacks don’t just have like, a backfield adjacent to the stadium to use as a spring training complex (“but Anders, the parking nightmare that would be!” Yeah, yeah, true.)
The direction each MLB team heads for Spring Training pic.twitter.com/TNRVNDhOmk— Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) February 15, 2023
- Fangraphs has added Negro Leagues data to their website! Go get lost in the statistical history of these great players. Shout out to Josh Gibson for his career 202 wRC+.
- We got a lot of pictures of bases taken by reporters yesterday, but this is probably the best comparison.
MLB revealed larger 18x18 bases to debut this season.— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 14, 2023
: @Jack_A_Harris pic.twitter.com/LhuY7MyalS
- Don’t you worry, we’ve got more rule changes coming this year: the league plans to more strictly enforce balks in 2023.
- MLB.tv will include minor league games starting this year, which is great for anyone who wants easier access to Mariners affiliates and others.
- The White Sox are giving no indications that they plan to let go of Mike Clevinger before the investigation is completed.
Chicago #WhiteSox pitcher Mike Clevinger, who remains under investigation for potentially violating MLB's domestic violence policy, will be permitted to fully participate at the White Sox's spring training camp. He is not being placed on administrative leave at this time.— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 14, 2023
Loading comments...