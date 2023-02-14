 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/14/23: Matt Brash, Chipper Jones, and John Jaso

Valentine’s links!

By Anders Jorstad
Seattle Mariners v Texas Rangers Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Hello all and Happy Valentine’s Day! Let’s dive into what’s happening around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Backfield Spring Training videos? Yes please!
  • Congrats, Dan! Dan was the Managing Editor of Davy Jones Locker Room, which has been shut down by Vox Media.
  • 710 ESPN Seattle’s Wyman and Bob spoke to Chris Langin from Driveline about Matt Brash and the exciting changes he’s made over the offseason.

Around the league...

  • Good news for some, bad news for others: the ghost runner is here to stay.

