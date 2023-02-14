Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/14/23: Matt Brash, Chipper Jones, and John Jaso

Hello all and Happy Valentine’s Day! Let’s dive into what’s happening around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Backfield Spring Training videos? Yes please!
baseball things are happening pic.twitter.com/5hwD5254iV— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 13, 2023
- Congrats, Dan! Dan was the Managing Editor of Davy Jones Locker Room, which has been shut down by Vox Media.
Some very cool news:— Dan (@danmorse_) February 13, 2023
I've accepted the role of Baseball Analytics Intern with the Seattle Mariners for the 2023 season!pic.twitter.com/FlOESN8v4h
- 710 ESPN Seattle’s Wyman and Bob spoke to Chris Langin from Driveline about Matt Brash and the exciting changes he’s made over the offseason.
Around the league...
- Good news for some, bad news for others: the ghost runner is here to stay.
Breaking: MLB’s Joint Competition Committee has voted unanimously to make the extra inning rule permanent for all regular season games moving forward. (2023 and beyond). A runner will be placed at second base at the start of every extra inning. Story coming at espn— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 13, 2023
- Additionally, the league has put rules in place to limit position players pitching in MLB games.
- Nationals owner Ted Lerner died yesterday at the age of 97.
- Chipper Jones is rumored to be returning to the Atlanta coaching staff in 2023 after taking the year off in 2022 due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for coaches.
- David Gardner at The New York Times caught up with John Jaso to talk to him about how he’s been spending retirement from baseball.
