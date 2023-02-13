Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/13/23: Austin Meadows, Derek Jeter, and Bo Bichette

In Mariners news...
- Spring Training games begin in just two weeks!
Ladies and Gentlemen, it is time for…yeah baby…SEATTLE MARINERS BASEBALL! Let’s go M’s!!!!!!!— Dave Sims (@TheDaveSimsShow) February 13, 2023
- Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times highlights three things to watch as the Mariners begin Spring Training with excitement and high expectations.
- New bullpen and quality control coach Stephen Vogt details his offseason so far and his choice to join the Mariners’ coaching staff over other organizations.
Around the league...
- With a quiet offseason and only two new additions to their 40-man roster, the Tampa Bay Rays look to focus on camaraderie and teamwork this upcoming season.
- Following a frustrating 2022 season, Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows discusses how he’s preparing to be ready for the 2023 season.
- FOX Sports has announced that Hall of Famer Derek Jeter will join their crew as a new MLB analyst.
- Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette celebrated the launch of his new community partnership this weekend, which will provide equipment and cover the registration fees of youth baseball leagues for 100 boys and girls in the St. Petersburg area.
Becca’s picks...
- In case you missed Rihanna’s awesome Super Bowl halftime performance:
Decked out in all red, Rihanna performed a medley of her greatest hits and revealed her baby bump during the show.— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 13, 2023
She credited her son for her decision to perform, saying, "... it’s important for representation, it’s important for my son to see that.” https://t.co/4z0gvk45FP pic.twitter.com/87VFVigiuR
Loading comments...