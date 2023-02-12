Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/12/23: Carson Fulmer, JJ Bleday, and Joe West

In Mariners news...
- The Mariners signed right-hander Carson Fulmer to a minor league deal yesterday and has been assigned to Triple-A Tacoma.
- The third All-Star Game patch hat released yesterday! This month’s hat will look real good in certain centerfield seats next year.
⚾️AVAILABLE NOW⚾️— Mariners Team Store (@MarinersStore) February 11, 2023
Our EXCLUSIVE limited edition “J-Rod Squad” 59FIFTY cap is available NOW at the @TMobilePark Team Store! Available for $45 and in fitted sizes only.
*In-store only. Limit one per customer. Visit https://t.co/1RGFlUIdsd for store hours. pic.twitter.com/tbTX62gkCS
Around the league...
- A trade! There didn’t appear to be much room in the Miami roster for Bleday to break through and the A’s aren’t exactly in a position to make the most out of bullpen depth.
Trade news: The Oakland A’s and Miami Marlins are swapping former top 6 picks. Outfielder JJ Bleday is headed to the A’s, and left-hander A.J. Puk is going to the Marlins. @Ken_Rosenthal was on the deal first.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 12, 2023
- Speaking of the Marlins, join us in wishing them a happy 30th birthday this year. Congratulations Marlins, you are now legally allowed to be called 30! All the cool birthdays are already behind you.
Bring on the nostalgia. We’re celebrating 30 this year.— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) February 11, 2023
Join us every Friday this season: https://t.co/5rOTQv6054 pic.twitter.com/SGTAOqyGav
- Veteran reliever Andrew Chafin and the Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a one-year deal.
- Former All-Star Alex Reyes and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a one-year, incentive laden contract with a 2024 club option. Reyes is likely to miss the first several weeks of the season while recovering from a shoulder injury.
Nick’s pick(s)...
- Ask and you shall receive.
this has me in tears pic.twitter.com/MVvbghgN6q— chris kreider respecter (@jonmoxIeys) February 11, 2023
- You are going to have to forgive me, but I am obsessed with this story. All you need to know about this link, is that it’s about Joe West being an angry old man and threatening litigation against people on the internet for, so far as anyone can tell, simply doing what it is people do on the internet. I cannot begin to describe in English, or in fact any other human or dolphin based language, how badly I want to be a fly on the wall next time Joe fires up his Wikipedia page. This is now an impassioned plea to the greater internet community to find a way to convince Mr. West to stream himself reading his own Wikipedia page live on Twitch. I am willing to pay up to two American dollars to make this dream a reality. I have not listened to the Effectively Wild episode referenced within yet, but rest assured I plan to very soon.
