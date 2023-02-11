 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/11/23: Carson Fulmer, Cristian Javier, and David Peralta

The Mariners spring training relief pile grows.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cincinnati Reds v Cleveland Indians Photo by: 2021 George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Good morning folks and happy Saturday! Let’s dig into the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • For those of you keeping count, the Mariners have 10 total players participating in the WBC. Here’s who they are and where you can find them next month.
  • The Mariners agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander and former first round pick Carson Fulmer.

Around the league...

  • In his first major move as the GM of the Astros, Dana Brown signed right-hander Cristian Javier to a five-year contract extension.
  • One of the last big-league capable outfielders is off the board as David Peralta agreed to a one-year deal with the Dodgers.
  • I always get Carson and Michael Fulmer mixed up, and it seems the universe knows this and is taunting me, because the latter signed a deal with the Cubs yesterday.
  • I hope none of you were looking to get merch for the DR! Though, I will be rooting for them anyway.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...