Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/11/23: Carson Fulmer, Cristian Javier, and David Peralta

Good morning folks and happy Saturday! Let’s dig into the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- For those of you keeping count, the Mariners have 10 total players participating in the WBC. Here’s who they are and where you can find them next month.
- The Mariners agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander and former first round pick Carson Fulmer.
Around the league...
- In his first major move as the GM of the Astros, Dana Brown signed right-hander Cristian Javier to a five-year contract extension.
- One of the last big-league capable outfielders is off the board as David Peralta agreed to a one-year deal with the Dodgers.
- I always get Carson and Michael Fulmer mixed up, and it seems the universe knows this and is taunting me, because the latter signed a deal with the Cubs yesterday.
- I hope none of you were looking to get merch for the DR! Though, I will be rooting for them anyway.
So…— Shawn Spradling (@Shawn_Spradling) February 8, 2023
Dominican Republic WBC jerseys will not be sold in Miami during the tournament, or anywhere in the US. There will only be 8,000 jerseys sold exclusively online in the Dominican Republic.
The DR was reportedly late to turn in their design, so MLB didn’t approve it. Wow.
- Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic penned a piece on the evolution of bat fitting for hitters around Major League Baseball. ($)
- Dan Szymborski sized up the American League West division using ZiPS projections.
Loading comments...