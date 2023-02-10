Old Friends, New Rules - How Will The New MLB Rules Impact The Mariners? Lookout Landing Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Kate, Evan and John are all back together to talk Seattle baseball as Spring Training fast approaches. In lieu of more pressing news from the team at this juncture, the crew has opted for a spattering of listener questions from twitter. First up there is much banter about the new rules: bigger bases, no shifts and pitch clocks. How will Mariners pitchers adapt? Who will be most affected by the changes? Will there be unintended consequences? Possibilities abound. Next up, the big news of the week has landed: Mariners local legend Leonys Martín has landed a minor league deal with an invite to spring training. We reminisce about Leonys walk off dingers of yore, and try to find a diamond in the pile of rough that is the Non-Roster Invitees. Let us know if you have any seriously catchy names for the future pod branding in the comments below!

