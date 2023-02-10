Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/10/23: Leonys Martin, WBC Rosters, and Yu Darvish

Hello folks and happy Friday! Let’s check in on the world of baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Welcome back, Leonys! He had a pretty poor season in Japan last year, so I have to wonder if they’re prepping him for a role within the organization.
Old friend alert: the Mariners have signed veteran outfielder Leonys Martin to a minor league contract with a non-roster invite to spring training. He’s been playing in Japan for Chiba Lotte since mid-2019.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) February 9, 2023
Around the league...
- The full slate of World Baseball Classic rosters were officially announced yesterday. There are some real throwback names among these squads. The first game kicks off on March 7th.
- The San Diego Padres have agreed to a six-year contract extension with right-hander Yu Darvish, keeping him in town through his age-42 season.
- This is crazy.
Number of teams located in the yellow region of the map— Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) February 9, 2023
NFL/NBA/NHL 15
MLB 1 pic.twitter.com/zfp4tsHxB9
- The Mets have bought a Super Bowl commercial for Sunday. No, really.
We Wanna Hear You! https://t.co/UweYKix2Ir pic.twitter.com/XfM1qszMrQ— New York Mets (@Mets) February 9, 2023
- Zach Buchanan at The Athletic got scouts’ takes on the radar gun and what it’s like to use such a tool while on the job. ($)
- I thought Jerry Dipoto was a transparent GM, but I don’t think he’s ever telegraphed this kind of thing before.
Dana Brown says the Astros are making progress on an extension for Cristian Javier & he’s working on an extension for Kyle Tucker as well. Both players are going through arbitration hearings while all of this is going on. On Javier Dana says: “We feel really good about that one.” pic.twitter.com/mN6yVccl0c— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) February 9, 2023
Anders’ picks...
- Considering joining the Seattle Kraken bandwagon as we wait for the MLB season to get underway? Brittney Bush Bollay at The Stranger has everything you need to know about the squad.
- Seahawks QB Geno Smith was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
This story is just getting written. ✍️@GenoSmith3 is your Comeback Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/FI1Uhb0ws8— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) February 10, 2023
