Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/10/23: Leonys Martin, WBC Rosters, and Yu Darvish

Who’s ready for the World Baseball Classic?

By Anders Jorstad
Hello folks and happy Friday! Let’s check in on the world of baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Welcome back, Leonys! He had a pretty poor season in Japan last year, so I have to wonder if they’re prepping him for a role within the organization.

Around the league...

  • Zach Buchanan at The Athletic got scouts’ takes on the radar gun and what it’s like to use such a tool while on the job. ($)
  • I thought Jerry Dipoto was a transparent GM, but I don’t think he’s ever telegraphed this kind of thing before.

Anders’ picks...

  • Considering joining the Seattle Kraken bandwagon as we wait for the MLB season to get underway? Brittney Bush Bollay at The Stranger has everything you need to know about the squad.
  • Seahawks QB Geno Smith was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

