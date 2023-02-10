FanPost Friday: The best and worst Seattle Mariners hats of all time

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. Given how well received last week’s very long post on Mariners uniforms was and the fact that we don’t have any practice baseball to speculate about yet, I figured I’d keep the sartorial theme rolling and specifically focus on baseball’s biggest cultural and fashion export. No, not Ichiro. Baseball hats! Specifically, the best and worst Mariners hats of all time.

First off, we got confirmation last week that the actual Spring Training hats are more or less the same design as last season and not the 2-tone white panel trucker hats from 1979 as was previously speculated.

Those are perfectly fine to me and will look great with teal tops they’ll be wearing all spring.

But, what really motivated this post were these two abominations that I came across on Twitter, which of course, are not on-field hats.

These got me thinking about the history of non-on-field New Era MLB caps being made in non-official team colors. It was a trend that starting blowing up in the late 90’s within hip-hop culture, then got a large boost of notoriety as Fred Durst from Limp Bizkit made a bright red Yankees hat his signature headwear during the band’s brief period of cultural relevance, and it just kinda continued to explode from there as rappers, athletes, and other celebrities really got into the whole throwback jersey thing. Matching your hats with your gear and your shoes became a big thing. There were a lot of creative takes on sports gear in that 2000 to 2008ish era.

Grid View





The trend died off for a while but as with many early 00’s things, it seems to be making a comeback the last couple years as you can see with the last few images in that gallery above.

All right, let’s bring it back to the Mariners. Here is my highly subjective personal ranking of all the on-field Mariners over the years (not counting the ST hats and one-offs, although the Mariners Turn Ahead the Clock Night hat deserves its own props, it’s only fair).

My all-time sentimental favorite Mariners hat will always be the yellow S. It was the first Mariners hat I ever wore, it was Griffey’s first hat, and that was the era I feel in love with the game and the Mariners (and Ken Griffey, Jr).

2. Gotta give it up for one of the forgotten and most highly underrated Mariners hats, the teal crown with the navy brim. The 90’s rocked, man.

3. Teal brim has to be next, obviously.

4. Here’s where ol’ reliable goes, the all navy standard.

5. The post-ASG trident logo is gorgeous and is less cursed than the other trident

6. The Sunday blue and yellow hats

7. Another underrated gem goes here, the short-lived silver brim

8. The original trident, which is beautiful in it’s simplicity and full of bad luck

All right, hit these polls and then give your personal rankings of all Mariners on-field hats. Also, feel free to share photos in the comments of any particularly heinous non-official-team colors Mariners hats you’ve seen over the years, those are always fun.

Have a great weekend folks!