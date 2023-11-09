Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/9/23: J.P. Crawford, Teoscar Hernandez, and Ron Washington

In Mariners news...
- Vote for J.P. Crawford, Matt Brash, Luis Castillo, Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, and George Kirby for the 2023 All-MLB team!
J.P. Crawford posted a career year en route to his nomination for the All-MLB team! @Mariners | @jp_crawford | @StevePhillipsGM pic.twitter.com/ebofxQGcQz— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 9, 2023
- Shannon Drayer at Seattle Sports 710 AM analyzes how adding more pitching could be the Mariners’ path to offseason success.
Around the league...
- The Los Angeles Dodgers have expressed interest in former Mariner Teoscar Hernandez:
One name on the Dodgers' radar: Teoscar Hernández.— Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) November 9, 2023
They could use a corner OF and they've shown interest. Hernández was a 2021 All-Star and has at least 22 HR in each full season since becoming a regular in 2018. He slashed .258/.305/.435 in 160 games for Seattle in 2023.
- The Los Angeles Angels have hired legendary Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington as their next manager.
- The San Diego Padres are hoping to work out a long-term extension with All-Star outfielder Juan Soto, but are also open to the possibility of a trade if a deal doesn’t come together.
- Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has told reporters that Bryce Harper will only play first base moving forward.
- A stomach bug has been circulating at the GM Meetings this offseason, and a decision was made last night to cancel the meetings a day early.
Becca’s picks...
- The Seattle Sounders are reportedly in talks to buy OL Reign, according to well-known publication Sportico.
