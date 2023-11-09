 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/9/23: J.P. Crawford, Teoscar Hernandez, and Ron Washington

Wednesday links!

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Vote for J.P. Crawford, Matt Brash, Luis Castillo, Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, and George Kirby for the 2023 All-MLB team!

Around the league...

  • The Los Angeles Dodgers have expressed interest in former Mariner Teoscar Hernandez:

Becca’s picks...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...