Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/8/23: Jerry Dipoto, the Yankees want more RBIs, and Scott Boras

- Following his well-publicized and mocked early offseason faux paus, Jerry Dipoto is being more tight-lipped when asked about Shohei Ohtani. Dipoto does note that the Mariners’ decision not to offer Teoscar Hernández the qualifying offer stemmed from a desire to cut back on strikeouts.
- Dipoto also noted that Stephen Vogt would have seen an increased role had he not been hired away by the Cleveland Guardians.
Per Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners had planned to move Stephen Vogt to a bench coach role before he was hired to manage the Guardians. They’d moved Tony Arnerich to bullpen coach and will look to add 2 more coaches to their MLB staff, including a hitting coach to join Jarrett DeHart— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) November 7, 2023
- The Mariners’ winner of the 2023 Katy Feeney Leadership Award has been named.
Congrats to our recipient of the 2023 Katy Feeney Leadership Award, Renee Gallegos, our Education Coordinator!— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) November 8, 2023
The award recognizes exceptional female employees at each of MLB’s Clubs, celebrating their contributions & honoring the legacy of longtime MLB executive Katy Feeney. pic.twitter.com/6byvneX0il
- After engineering a staggeringly fast turnaround from the cellar of the AL East, Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias has been named executive of the year.
- Hard to tell if the Yankees are doing a bit or willfully regressing back to the stone age of baseball.
Hal Steinbrenner said Aaron Boone believes bunting is becoming a bigger part of the game. So the expectation is that will increase.— Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) November 7, 2023
Aaron Judge told Brian Cashman that the Yankees should value RBIs and batting average more pic.twitter.com/2RXkb6Dwz3— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) November 8, 2023
Brian Cashman pushes back on the notion that the Yankees are an "analytically-driven" organization:— Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) November 7, 2023
"No one is doing their deep dives, they're just throwing bulls--- and accusing us of being run analytically. To be said we're guided by analytics as a driver is a lie." pic.twitter.com/ru6gAYc0Cf
- The Innings Festival has been announced for late February in Tempe, AZ. Featured on the bill are well-known acts like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, and... Andre Ethier?
Macklemore AND Andre Ethier??— Bat Flips and Nerds (@batflips_nerds) November 7, 2023
On the same bill? pic.twitter.com/JdK7KmDqfv
- The Angels (bad) hiring Ron Washington (good) would certainly cause me some cognitive dissonance.
The Angels are interviewing Ron Washington for their managerial opening tonight, per a source familiar.— Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) November 8, 2023
- Across the state, the Spokane Indians have been honored for their respectful and reciprocal relationship with local Native communities.
- The Minnesota Twins are reportedly expecting to cut payroll after committing a record-high last year.
- The Cubs’ poaching of Brewers manager Craig Counsell has stirred up some controversy around the league.
- Okay, Scott Boras.
Scott Boras on Cubs retaining Cody Bellinger: Chicago got the comforts of a full Belli (y). Will have to loosen their belts to keep him.— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) November 8, 2023
