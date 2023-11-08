 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/8/23: Jerry Dipoto, the Yankees want more RBIs, and Scott Boras

Some late links to spice up your morning

By Zach Gottschalk
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • Following his well-publicized and mocked early offseason faux paus, Jerry Dipoto is being more tight-lipped when asked about Shohei Ohtani. Dipoto does note that the Mariners’ decision not to offer Teoscar Hernández the qualifying offer stemmed from a desire to cut back on strikeouts.
  • Dipoto also noted that Stephen Vogt would have seen an increased role had he not been hired away by the Cleveland Guardians.
  • The Mariners’ winner of the 2023 Katy Feeney Leadership Award has been named.

Around the league...

  • After engineering a staggeringly fast turnaround from the cellar of the AL East, Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias has been named executive of the year.
  • Hard to tell if the Yankees are doing a bit or willfully regressing back to the stone age of baseball.
  • The Innings Festival has been announced for late February in Tempe, AZ. Featured on the bill are well-known acts like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, and... Andre Ethier?
  • The Angels (bad) hiring Ron Washington (good) would certainly cause me some cognitive dissonance.
  • Across the state, the Spokane Indians have been honored for their respectful and reciprocal relationship with local Native communities.
  • The Minnesota Twins are reportedly expecting to cut payroll after committing a record-high last year.
  • The Cubs’ poaching of Brewers manager Craig Counsell has stirred up some controversy around the league.
  • Okay, Scott Boras.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...