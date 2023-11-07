Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/7/23: Stephen Vogt, Craig Counsell, and Javier Baez

In Mariners news...
- Mariners legend Mike Cameron had some thoughts about centerfielderJulio Rodriguez not being selected for a Gold Glove this season:
Congratulations to Kiemaier but he was not better than Julio Rodriguez in CF this year. Playing in T Mobile for 82 games is much different than playing in Toronto.. but #carryon— MIKE CAMERON (@_mcameron44) November 6, 2023
- ICYMI, the Mariners declined to extend a qualifying offer to outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, making him a free agent.
- The Mariners have acquired minor league catcher Blake Hunt from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor league catcher Tatem Levins. Hunt has been selected to the 40-man roster.
- In another roster move, RHP Ryder Ryan has cleared waivers and been assigned outright to Triple-A Tacoma.
- Congratulations to former Mariners bullpen coach Stephen Vogt, who has been hired as the next manager of the Cleveland Guardians.
- While coaching at a high school in Hokkaido, Japan, Ichiro provided us with another classic Ichiro moment as he absolutely crushed a 426 foot home run... and smashed a window of the nearby math building in the process.
Around the league...
- In a shocking move, long-time Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell has left the team to accept a new position as manager of the Chicago Cubs. He is set to earn $40 million over the next five years, which is the richest contract for a manger in MLB history.
- Upon hiring Counsell, the Cubs fired manager David Ross. Within hours, the San Diego Padres have expressed interest in adding Ross to their candidate pool for their own managerial vacancy.
- The Arizona Diamondbacks have extended manager Torey Lovullo’s contract though the 2026 season following the team’s historic World Series run.
- The New York Mets are set to hire New York Yankees’ bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their next manager, replacing Buck Showalter who was dismissed in October.
- Veteran infielder Javier Baez has opted-in to the final four years of his contract with the Detroit Tigers, earning him $98 million over the next four years and keeping him with the team through the 2027 season.
- The nominees for AL and NL MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, and Manger of the Year awards have been announced.
- New York Mets pitcher Adam Ottavino elected to opt out of the $6.75 million he was owed for the 2024 season and has now become a free agent.
- Patrick Dubuque at Baseball Prospectus writes about what happens after the last out and our built-in desire for heroism in baseball. ($)
