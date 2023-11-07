 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/7/23: Stephen Vogt, Craig Counsell, and Javier Baez

Tuesday links!

By Becca Weinberg
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Oakland Athletics Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • Mariners legend Mike Cameron had some thoughts about centerfielderJulio Rodriguez not being selected for a Gold Glove this season:
  • ICYMI, the Mariners declined to extend a qualifying offer to outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, making him a free agent.
  • The Mariners have acquired minor league catcher Blake Hunt from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor league catcher Tatem Levins. Hunt has been selected to the 40-man roster.
  • In another roster move, RHP Ryder Ryan has cleared waivers and been assigned outright to Triple-A Tacoma.
  • Congratulations to former Mariners bullpen coach Stephen Vogt, who has been hired as the next manager of the Cleveland Guardians.
  • While coaching at a high school in Hokkaido, Japan, Ichiro provided us with another classic Ichiro moment as he absolutely crushed a 426 foot home run... and smashed a window of the nearby math building in the process.

Around the league...

