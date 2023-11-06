 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/6/23: Alex Cobb, Joe Kelly, and Johnny Cueto

Plenty of offseason news to start your week!

By Becca Weinberg
San Francisco Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Mariners prospect Ryan Bliss gets some solid contact in the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars game last night:
  • Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times analyzes seven questions that the Mariners must address as their offseason work begins.

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

  • Congrats to our OL Reign on their NWSL championship berth, the team’s first since 2015! They beat San Diego Wave FC with this beautiful goal to advance to the final.

