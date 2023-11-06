Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/6/23: Alex Cobb, Joe Kelly, and Johnny Cueto

In Mariners news...
- Mariners prospect Ryan Bliss gets some solid contact in the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars game last night:
Ryan Bliss singles the other way. pic.twitter.com/JxB4yQROB6— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) November 6, 2023
- Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times analyzes seven questions that the Mariners must address as their offseason work begins.
Around the league...
- The 2023 MLB Gold Glove Award winners were announced yesterday afternoon, with 13 first-time winners, which is the second most since the award was established in 1957.
- RHP Ross Stripling has exercised his $12.5 million player option next season and will remain with the San Francisco Giants for the 2024 season.The Giants also intend to exercise their $10 million option on Alex Cobb, keeping him with the team for 2024 as well. LHP Sean Manaea, on the other hand, has elected to test free agency and opt out of the final year of his contract.
- The Miami Marlins have hired former Tampa Bay Rays general manager Peter Bendix to fill their vacancy in the role of president of baseball operations.
- The Los Angeles Dodgers will decline the $9.5 million club option of RHP Joe Kelly for the 2024 season. He will collect a $1 million buyout and become a free agent.
- The Marlins have declined their club options on former All-Star pitcher Johnny Cueto and veteran reliever Matt Barnes.
- Mark Feinsand at MLB.com explores eight different teams that could be potential landing spots for star free agent Shohei Ohtani.
Becca’s picks...
- Congrats to our OL Reign on their NWSL championship berth, the team’s first since 2015! They beat San Diego Wave FC with this beautiful goal to advance to the final.
HOW DID THAT GO IN?!? @V_Latsko12 gives @OLReign the lead from an impossible angle! pic.twitter.com/YUiKbPhrfY— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 6, 2023
