Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/4/23: Cody Bellinger, Liam Hendriks, and Ian Kennedy

Good morning everyone! Here’s what’s going on around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Luke Arkins outlined six bench players the Mariners could sign to bolster their depth.
- Congrats to the Mariners Fall Stars!
Stars in the desert— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) November 3, 2023
Congratulations to @ribliss2, @tylock13 and Troy Taylor on being selected to the American League Fall Stars squad in the @MLBazFallLeague. pic.twitter.com/x4fg2CNOxP
Around the league...
- The Blue Jays declined their half of a mutual option on Whit Merrifield, who is now a free agent.
- Justin Turner declined his player option with the Red Sox, making him a free agent.
- The White Sox will decline their team option on right-hander Liam Hendriks, who recently underwent Tommy John surgery and is expected to miss all of 2024.
- As expected, Cody Bellinger declined his mutual option with the Cubs. He will likely be one of the highest-paid position players this winter.
- In former Mariner news, Wade Miley declined his mutual option with the Brewers and has become a free agent.
- Clayton Kershaw, who is once again a free agent this winter, underwent shoulder surgery that will shelf him until at least mid-summer next year. He still plans to undergo rehab and return to play.
- Right-handed pitcher Ian Kennedy announced that he has retired.
- The 2024 MLB Draft Lottery odds were finalized. The Mariners have the 18th-best odds at receiving the #1 overall pick at 0.2% (so you’re telling me there’s a chance!) The Draft Lottery will take place on December 5th.
- The Astros intend to enter 2024 with Yainer Díaz as their main catcher, says General Manager Dana Brown.
- Major League Baseball settled its lawsuit with two former minor league clubs, reports Evan Drellich at The Athletic. ($)
- Some hardware was handed out yesterday.
Congratulations to Texas Rangers 2B Marcus Semien, who wins his 2nd Marvin Miller Man of the Year award in three years in a vote among his peers.— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 2, 2023
And congrats to former outfielder Phil Bradley, recipient of the Curt Flood award in the Players Choice awards.
- Young Rangers phenom Evan Carter caught up with Matthew Roberson of GQ to discuss his crazy journey this year.
- I think the job is finished, Evan!
Evan Carter literally won the World Series and then immediately said "job's not finished" and we can't stop laughing— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) November 3, 2023
full pod: https://t.co/r0Tfa6tIDk pic.twitter.com/4LfnnWQ2Jm
