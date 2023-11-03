Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/3/23: Cody Bolton, Nelson Cruz, and Max Muncy

Good morning everyone and happy Friday! The first day of the offseason was a big day of prep for all, so let’s get you caught up.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners made their first deal of the offseason, acquiring right-hander Cody Bolton in a trade with the Pirates for cash considerations. Bolton, who throws a sweeper, seems like a prime candidate for the M’s to mold into an effective bullpen piece.
- The Mariners have a trio of finalists for Silver Slugger awards. The winners for these awards will be announced next Thursday.
A trio of honors— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 2, 2023
Cal Raleigh, @JRODshow44 and @jp_crawford have been named 2023 Silver Slugger Finalists!
https://t.co/XkPoJUAIPC pic.twitter.com/qfiNz9GV2F
Around the league...
- On Adam Jones’ podcast, Nelson Cruz announced his intention to retire from baseball after the Dominican Winter League season concludes.
- The Dodgers extended infield slugger Max Muncy on a two-year deal. The power hitter already had a team option for 2024 that the Dodgers were expected to exercise, but now he will stick around in LA for the next two seasons at minimum.
- The Brewers re-signed right-hander Colin Rea to a one-year deal.
- The A’s agreed to a one-year pact with left-hander Sean Newcomb.
- As expected, Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler exercised the opt-out clause in his contract and is officially a free agent.
- The Nationals declined their team option on outfielder Victor Robles. He is not yet a free agent as he is still arbitration eligible, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the team opts not to tender him a contract.
- Speaking of Soler, an Atlanta woman filed a lawsuit against the outfielder for injuries she suffered during the 2021 World Series after he threw a ball into the stands.
- The qualifying offer price is set for the winter.
The qualifying offer for #MLB is officially $20,325,000.00 for this year's free agent class who are eligible. FWIW.— Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) November 2, 2023
- Mark Feinsand at MLB ranked the top 25 free agents this winter and noted some potential landing spots for each.
- Alden Gonzalez at ESPN spoke to industry experts to narrow down the 10 most likely future destinations for Shohei Ohtani. ($)
- Let free agent hype video season begin!
Free agency has begun — players can only re-sign with teams for the next five days — and with free agency comes free agent hype videos.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 2, 2023
This year’s entrant, sent out to teams today: Closer Josh Hader, with a voiceover from fellow past Brewers and Padres closer Trevor Hoffman. pic.twitter.com/IdvdoCfawA
- This chart is much kinder to our pal Jerry.
Some more offseason data, here's the bWAR gained or lost on trades since 2019. #Analytics pic.twitter.com/UCG9jvG50C— Robert Frey (@RobertFrey40) November 2, 2023
Loading comments...