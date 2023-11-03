 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/3/23: Cody Bolton, Nelson Cruz, and Max Muncy

The stove is already heating up!

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning everyone and happy Friday! The first day of the offseason was a big day of prep for all, so let’s get you caught up.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners made their first deal of the offseason, acquiring right-hander Cody Bolton in a trade with the Pirates for cash considerations. Bolton, who throws a sweeper, seems like a prime candidate for the M’s to mold into an effective bullpen piece.
  • The Mariners have a trio of finalists for Silver Slugger awards. The winners for these awards will be announced next Thursday.

Around the league...

  • On Adam Jones’ podcast, Nelson Cruz announced his intention to retire from baseball after the Dominican Winter League season concludes.
  • The Dodgers extended infield slugger Max Muncy on a two-year deal. The power hitter already had a team option for 2024 that the Dodgers were expected to exercise, but now he will stick around in LA for the next two seasons at minimum.
  • The Brewers re-signed right-hander Colin Rea to a one-year deal.
  • The A’s agreed to a one-year pact with left-hander Sean Newcomb.
  • As expected, Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler exercised the opt-out clause in his contract and is officially a free agent.
  • The Nationals declined their team option on outfielder Victor Robles. He is not yet a free agent as he is still arbitration eligible, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the team opts not to tender him a contract.
  • Speaking of Soler, an Atlanta woman filed a lawsuit against the outfielder for injuries she suffered during the 2021 World Series after he threw a ball into the stands.
  • The qualifying offer price is set for the winter.
  • Mark Feinsand at MLB ranked the top 25 free agents this winter and noted some potential landing spots for each.
  • Alden Gonzalez at ESPN spoke to industry experts to narrow down the 10 most likely future destinations for Shohei Ohtani. ($)
  • Let free agent hype video season begin!
  • This chart is much kinder to our pal Jerry.

