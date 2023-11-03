FanPost Friday: Kicking the hot stove

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. The Texas Rangers won the World Series and it feels bad. I honestly didn’t watch much of it and none of the final two games. Suffice to say, I have more than comfortably settled into my Kraken fandom segment of the year. Having a local NHL team is such a fun treat for keeping my seasonal depression at bay, y’all.

Let’s take a quick look at last week’s polls. 45 percent of you are smart cookies.

Clearly the local bias was in effect, but 22 percent of y’all nailed it as Kyle’s Brother snagged his second World Series MVP award. What a life.

Well, at least it’s officially the offseason for everyone now and we can kick the hot stove and start talking OFFSEASON PLANS for the Seattle Mariners.

Are you ready to read a variation of this piece on Shohei Ohtani (pay wall) every other week for the next two to four months? YEAAA LET’S GOOOO!

Before we get into the prompt, let’s hit some quick polls!

Poll What is the biggest area of need the Mariners should address this offseason? Starting pitching

Bullpen help

Middle infielders who can hit

Slugging outfielders

First base/DH (who can hit, obviously)

Backup catcher

Other? (sound off in comments) vote view results 0% Starting pitching (3 votes)

0% Bullpen help (2 votes)

23% Middle infielders who can hit (80 votes)

28% Slugging outfielders (100 votes)

44% First base/DH (who can hit, obviously) (153 votes)

0% Backup catcher (3 votes)

1% Other? (sound off in comments) (6 votes) 347 votes total Vote Now

Poll This offseason will be a failure if the Mariners are unable to sign Shohei Ohtani: True

False

Only true if signs with another AL West team vote view results 14% True (49 votes)

44% False (149 votes)

41% Only true if signs with another AL West team (140 votes) 338 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Teoscar Hernández resign with the Mariners? Yes

He gone vote view results 11% Yes (39 votes)

88% He gone (302 votes) 341 votes total Vote Now

Your prompt: Offseason checklist!

Answer these questions in the comments, please.

What is the first move the Mariners should make this offseason? What kind of contract do you think would land Shohei Ohtani in Seattle? Which Mariners prospect is the best trading chip in terms of return value and are you willing to part with them?

Here’s a handy ranking of the top 25 free agents available this offseason. You’ll never guess who’s number one. Anyways, please use to help flesh out your offseason schemes.

Have a great weekend, enjoy all your respective non-baseball season sports and activities as we settle in for a long winter of discontented, heated, circuitous, and repetitive offseason debates!