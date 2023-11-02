Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/2/23: The Texas Rangers, Joe Jiménez, and Tommy Pham

Hello folks! The 2023 season has come to a close and the offseason has officially begun. Let’s get you caught up on the latest.
In the MLB playoffs...
- Well, the Texas Rangers are World Series champs after blanking Arizona 5-0 in Game 5 of the World Series. It’s the first-ever championship for the Rangers, leaving just five teams left who have never won one (Rockies, Brewers, Mariners, Padres, Rays).
In Mariners news...
- Ken Griffey, Jr. was spotted at Game 5 of the World Series taking photos.
Around the league...
- Will Leitch at MLB ranks each of the five title-less teams by how likely they are to capture their first in the near future.
- With this World Series ring, reliever Will Smith has now been on three consecutive title-winning clubs.
- Atlanta has agreed to a three-year contract extension with right-hander Joe Jiménez.
- DBacks outfielder Tommy Pham worked himself quite the turnaround in 2023. Ben Clemens at Fangraphs broke down how he did it.
- The Padres reportedly took out a $50 million loan to cover team payroll this year. It comes as no surprise that the team is looking to trim salary this winter.
- David Schoenfield at ESPN gave his early power rankings for the 2024 season.
