Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/17/23: Jonathan India, Shohei Ohtani, and Ronald Acuña, Jr.

Hello everyone, and happy Friday! It’s time for some links.
In Mariners news...
- A Japanese outlet reported that Mariners prospect Jake Scheiner has signed with the Hiroshima Carp for the upcoming NPB season.
Around the league...
- Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña, Jr. were named the 2023 MVP Award recipients. Julio Rodríguez finished fourth, the highest a Mariner has finished in the race since Ichiro won it in 2001. Meanwhile, J.P. Crawford and Cal Raleigh each received votes, with Raleigh becoming the first Mariner catcher to ever receive an MVP vote.
- Atlanta acquired lefty Aaron Bummer from the White Sox in exchange for five players.
- It was announced that Atlanta will host the 2025 All-Star Game. They were originally set to host the game in 2021 before having their hosting rights revoked just months before the game was set to occur.
- Major League Baseball owners unanimously agreed to the Oakland A’s relocation to Las Vegas.
- Despite their current state of affairs, the Los Angeles Angels will not be in rebuild mode this offseason and instead plan to be quite aggressive.
- Eric Longenhagen at Fangraphs analyzed every American League team’s 40-man roster.
- We’ve got some stirring on the stove!
Sources: Reds are discussing Jonathan India trade possibilities with 3 or 4 teams.— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 17, 2023
Talks are described as active.
The dialogue has progressed this week but no deal is close as of this hour.@MLBNetwork @MLB
