Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/16/23: Brant Brown, Blake Snell, and Gerrit Cole

Good morning folks! We’ve got some news to report on, so let’s get to it.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners didn’t make a roster move, but they did make a meaningful addition to their organization yesterday. Marlins fans were very sad to see this news come across, as Brown significantly improved the offense in his short tenure in Miami. Here’s to hoping he can do the same in Seattle!
The Mariners have an agreement in place to bring Brant Brown onto their coaching staff, according to a source … Brown was the Marlins hitting coach last season, his lone in Miami.— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) November 16, 2023
Around the league...
- Blake Snell and Gerrit Cole were named the 2023 Cy Young Award recipients. Luis Castillo and George Kirby each received votes, with Castillo finishing 5th overall in AL voting.
- Abraham Toro is returning to the division, with the A’s acquiring the infielder in a minor swap with the Brewers.
- In other former Mariner news involving Milwaukee, the Brewers have added Rickie Weeks to their coaching staff.
- Jeff Passan at ESPN reports that Major League Baseball might make further adjustments to the pitch clock in 2024, trimming 2 additional seconds off the clock with runners on base.
- The Baseball America staff wrote up the former first round draft picks who were left unprotected in the Rule 5 draft, a list that includes 2020 No. 4 overall pick Asa Lacy. ($)
- The death of cable as a business is affecting baseball as well, and might be impacting the Mariners’ finances given that the team owns ROOT Sports Northwest.
Chris Antonetti cites cable revenue uncertainty as one reason the club DFA'd Cal Quantrill. Minnesota Twins plan to reduce payroll. San Diego Padres forced to take out loan ... 11 teams are still tied to Bally/Diamond and face revenue uncertainty entering the 2024 season. It's…— Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) November 15, 2023
- Meanwhile, the Spokane Indians remain committed to keeping ticket prices down.
The Spokane Indians remain committed to providing affordable, family entertainment and are excited to announce that our ticket package pricing will remain the same for a third consecutive season!— Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) November 15, 2023
- It is strange that “ERS” is a common ending for team names.
most common last 3 letters of pro sports teams (mlb, nba, nhl, nfl) pic.twitter.com/Gtw9aFzxEC— Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) November 15, 2023
- The Angels might be digging their hole even deeper by letting smart people go from the organization.
Looks like Buddy Carlyle, who was the minor league pitching coordinator let go from the Angels just recently, has already been snapped up. He's the pitching coordinator for the Rays now. In terms of PD reputation, that's a big jump up, kind of interesting.— Eno Sarris (@enosarris) November 15, 2023
Anders’ picks...
- In major Hollywood news, it was reported that Pedro Pascal has been tapped to play Mr. Fantastic in Marvel’s reboot of the Fantastic Four.
