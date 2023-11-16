 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/16/23: Brant Brown, Blake Snell, and Gerrit Cole

Could the Mariners be in for internal offensive improvement in 2024?

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
MLB: Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning folks! We’ve got some news to report on, so let’s get to it.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners didn’t make a roster move, but they did make a meaningful addition to their organization yesterday. Marlins fans were very sad to see this news come across, as Brown significantly improved the offense in his short tenure in Miami. Here’s to hoping he can do the same in Seattle!

Around the league...

  • Blake Snell and Gerrit Cole were named the 2023 Cy Young Award recipients. Luis Castillo and George Kirby each received votes, with Castillo finishing 5th overall in AL voting.
  • Abraham Toro is returning to the division, with the A’s acquiring the infielder in a minor swap with the Brewers.
  • In other former Mariner news involving Milwaukee, the Brewers have added Rickie Weeks to their coaching staff.
  • Jeff Passan at ESPN reports that Major League Baseball might make further adjustments to the pitch clock in 2024, trimming 2 additional seconds off the clock with runners on base.
  • The Baseball America staff wrote up the former first round draft picks who were left unprotected in the Rule 5 draft, a list that includes 2020 No. 4 overall pick Asa Lacy. ($)
  • The death of cable as a business is affecting baseball as well, and might be impacting the Mariners’ finances given that the team owns ROOT Sports Northwest.
  • Meanwhile, the Spokane Indians remain committed to keeping ticket prices down.
  • It is strange that “ERS” is a common ending for team names.
  • The Angels might be digging their hole even deeper by letting smart people go from the organization.

Anders’ picks...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...