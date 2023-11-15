Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/15/23: Jarod Bayless, Skip Schumaker, and Brandon Hyde

Hello everyone! Let’s dig into the latest.
In Mariners news...
- Here’s a Mariners prospect you might not have heard of making some noise in the Arizona Fall League.
Jarod Bayless’ sweeping slider was thrown for strikes at a rate of nearly 71%— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) November 15, 2023
The @Mariners prospect continued to impress during the Fall Leaguehttps://t.co/ZpBPPVjqN7 pic.twitter.com/U7aN2N1Bie
Around the league...
- Brandon Hyde and Skip Schumaker were named the 2023 Managers of the Year. Unfortunately, our man Scott Servais did not earn a single vote from the American League writers this year.
- As expected, no players accepted their qualifying offers.
None of the seven MLB free agents who received a qualifying offer will accept it by today’s deadline, per source.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 14, 2023
- Jeff Passan at ESPN provided his preview of the offseason, with plenty of predictions and insider info to go around. ($)
- The Padres announced that Chairman and owner Peter Seidler has passed away.
- Giancarlo Stanton’s agent bit back at Brian Cashman over his recent comments. Of note is that Joel Wolfe is also Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s agent, and the Yankees are rumored to be heavily interested in the right-hander.
Giancarlo Stanton’s agent, Joel Wolfe, responds below to Yankees GM Brian Cashman saying of Stanton, “He’s going to wind up getting hurt again more likely than not because it seems to be part of his game.” pic.twitter.com/gZHlqy4cfY— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 14, 2023
- The Minnesota Twins are working on increasing accessibility for their broadcasts in 2024, reports Dan Hayes at The Athletic. ($)
- Former Angels great Troy Percival is spearheading a shift away from analytics in scouting and developing pitchers in the Angels organization. ($)
- With the 40-man roster deadline passing yesterday, we saw a minor swap between the Phillies and Brewers.
The Phillies acquired minor league OF Hendry Mendez and INF Robert Moore today from MIL in exchange for INF Oliver Dunn.— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 14, 2023
- Meanwhile, Penn Murfee continues his journey through the NL East.
The #Braves today claimed RHP Penn Murfee off waivers from the New York Mets and designated RHP Yonny Chirinos for assignment.— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 14, 2023
- The MiLB Gold Glove awards were handed out yesterday, with one Mariner farmhand taking home some hardware.
- A trio of U.S. senators wrote a letter to Major League Baseball asking if a Florida law undermines their CBA with minor league players.
- The A’s stadium relocation will hit another roadblock as the Nevada teachers’ union plans to file a lawsuit to stop funding for a ballpark in Vegas.
- Patrick Dubuque at Baseball Prospectus looked at how the two 2023 World Series clubs built their teams. ($)
