Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/15/23: Jarod Bayless, Skip Schumaker, and Brandon Hyde

The offseason keeps on rolling along.

By Anders Jorstad
Hello everyone! Let’s dig into the latest.

In Mariners news...

  • Here’s a Mariners prospect you might not have heard of making some noise in the Arizona Fall League.

Around the league...

  • Brandon Hyde and Skip Schumaker were named the 2023 Managers of the Year. Unfortunately, our man Scott Servais did not earn a single vote from the American League writers this year.
  • As expected, no players accepted their qualifying offers.
  • Jeff Passan at ESPN provided his preview of the offseason, with plenty of predictions and insider info to go around. ($)
  • The Padres announced that Chairman and owner Peter Seidler has passed away.
  • Giancarlo Stanton’s agent bit back at Brian Cashman over his recent comments. Of note is that Joel Wolfe is also Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s agent, and the Yankees are rumored to be heavily interested in the right-hander.
  • The Minnesota Twins are working on increasing accessibility for their broadcasts in 2024, reports Dan Hayes at The Athletic. ($)
  • Former Angels great Troy Percival is spearheading a shift away from analytics in scouting and developing pitchers in the Angels organization. ($)
  • With the 40-man roster deadline passing yesterday, we saw a minor swap between the Phillies and Brewers.
  • Meanwhile, Penn Murfee continues his journey through the NL East.
  • The MiLB Gold Glove awards were handed out yesterday, with one Mariner farmhand taking home some hardware.
  • A trio of U.S. senators wrote a letter to Major League Baseball asking if a Florida law undermines their CBA with minor league players.
  • The A’s stadium relocation will hit another roadblock as the Nevada teachers’ union plans to file a lawsuit to stop funding for a ballpark in Vegas.
  • Patrick Dubuque at Baseball Prospectus looked at how the two 2023 World Series clubs built their teams. ($)

