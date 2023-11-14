Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/14/23: Gunnar Henderson, Corbin Carroll, and Aaron Nola

In Mariners news...
- Throwback to this insane JK bomb:
When @jarredkelenic went where few have gone before pic.twitter.com/D6n6NHSwK2— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 12, 2023
Around the league...
- Former Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin is reportedly among the finalists to be the next San Diego Padres manager.
News today: Phil Nevin is among the finalists to be named Padres manager, sources say.— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 13, 2023
Nevin, who attended high school 100 miles north of Petco Park, played 806 games for San Diego during his @MLB career. @MLBNetwork
- Congrats to Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson for winning 2023 AL Rookie of the Year, and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder (and Seattle native!) Corbin Carroll on collecting 2023 NL Rookie of the Year honors.
- The Milwaukee Brewers are expected to promote long time bench coach Pat Murphy to manager for next season.
- The Atlanta Braves are looking to add a starting pitcher in free agency, with Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray emerging as strong possibilities for the team to target, writes Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic. ($)
- The Rule 5 draft deadline for all MLB teams to set their 40-man rosters is 3 p.m. today. Eligible players who are not added to their team’s roster will then become eligible to be selected in the Rule 5 Draft by any team. Here are multiple top prospects that every team will have to make decisions about.
