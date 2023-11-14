 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/14/23: Gunnar Henderson, Corbin Carroll, and Aaron Nola

Tuesday links!

By Becca Weinberg
In Mariners news...

  • Throwback to this insane JK bomb:

Around the league...

  • Former Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin is reportedly among the finalists to be the next San Diego Padres manager.
  • Congrats to Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson for winning 2023 AL Rookie of the Year, and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder (and Seattle native!) Corbin Carroll on collecting 2023 NL Rookie of the Year honors.
  • The Milwaukee Brewers are expected to promote long time bench coach Pat Murphy to manager for next season.
  • The Atlanta Braves are looking to add a starting pitcher in free agency, with Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray emerging as strong possibilities for the team to target, writes Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic. ($)
  • The Rule 5 draft deadline for all MLB teams to set their 40-man rosters is 3 p.m. today. Eligible players who are not added to their team’s roster will then become eligible to be selected in the Rule 5 Draft by any team. Here are multiple top prospects that every team will have to make decisions about.

