Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/13/23: Tim Anderson, Rhys Hoskins, and Luis Robert

In Mariners news...
- A thing of beauty.
2023 PitchingNinja Award for Filthiest Knuckleball of the Year.— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) November 12, 2023
Winner: George Kirby pic.twitter.com/8vDzGejfRu
Around the league...
- The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly interested in free agent shortstop Tim Anderson.
- The Houston Astros are set to introduce bench coach Joe Espada as their next manager during a press conference this afternoon.
- MLB owners will vote this coming weekend on the Oakland A’s bid to move to Las Vegas. Owner John Fisher will need 75 percent of the owners to vote yes to approve his move of the team out of Oakland.
- The Chicago Cubs are have expressed interest in free agent and former Philedlepiha Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins.
- Belief has grown that star center fielder Luis Robert is the only player that the Chicago White Sox are not willing to trade.
