Will The Mariners Gas Up The Hot Stove? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Evan James, John Trupin, Zach Mason and Kate Preusser are back for the second podcast of the 2024 offseason on Sunday November 12th. A norovirus outbreak shuttered the early GM meetings but some comments from Seattle have made waves nonetheless. Teoscar didn’t get a qualifying offer from the team. New catcher Cody Bolton and reliever Tyson Miller both enter the scene as potential; future depth pieces. All the while Ryan Bliss and Tyler Locklear have been making waves in the Arizona Fall League. What does it all mean for the future? When will the roster moves start raining down to shower you with fresh content? The only way to get all the secrets is to listen. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats!

