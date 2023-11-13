The 2023 Lookout Landing Awards

The Lookies are Lookout Landing’s most prestigious awards. They are presented annually to honor the Seattle Mariners’ best players, most memorable moments, and goldenest retrievers. The staff collaborated to determine the categories and nominees, and a weeklong reader vote was held to determine the winners. The winners were announced and discussed at length on the October 29 episode of Meet at the Mitt. But for those of you who prefer the written word, we also present the results below. Friends, here are the 2023 Lookies.
Prospect of the Year
Nominees: Jonatan Clase, Ryan Bliss, Harry Ford, Gabby Gonzalez, Tyler Locklear, Lazaro Montes, Cole Young
Winner: Home Run Hero Harry Ford
2022 Winner: Taylor Dollard
New Mariner of the Year
For the player new to the organization who had the biggest positive overall impact
Nominees: Mike Ford, Teoscar Hernández, Tayler Saucedo, Gabe Speier, Justin Topa
Winner: Teoscar Hernández
2022 Winner: Eugenio Suárez
Best Non-Player Addition to the Mariners
The Home-Run Trident; The No-Fly Zone; Angie, Dan, and Hyphen in the booth; Derby the grounds crew’s dog; (the City Connects were the year’s biggest snub)
Winner: The Home-Run Trident
2022 Winner: Tucker the dog
Most Improved Pitcher
Nominees: Matt Brash, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Andrés Muñoz
Winner: George Kirby
2022 Winner: Not awarded
Most Improved Position Player
Nominees: J.P. Crawford, Jarred Kelenic, Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh
Winner: J.P. Crawford
2022 Winner: Not awarded
Best Pitch
Nominees: Matt Brash’s slider, Luis Castillo’s four-seamer, Logan Gilbert’s slider, Logan Gilbert’s splitter, Bryce Miller’s four-seamer, Andrés Muñoz’s sinker, Justin Topa’s sinker
Winner: Matt Brash’s slider
2022 Winner: Andrés Muñoz’s slider
Most Franchise-Altering Move
Not Awarded in 2023
2022 Winner: Julio extension
Part-Time Hero
For the player who had the biggest positive impact over a limited period
Nominees: Mike Ford, Tom Murphy, Josh Rojas, Paul Sewald
Winner: Paul Sewald
2022 Winner: Luis Castillo
Turn Ahead the Clock Award for Best Promotion
Nominees: Electric Factory sunglasses, “Geno Vibes” talking bottle opener, Death Cabby for Cutie Day, WBC bobbleheads for Julio and Geno
Winner: Death Cabby for Cutie Day
2022 Winner: Swaggerty headband
Pitching Performance of the Year
Nominees: Bryce Miller Debut, Logan Gilbert CSGO, Logan Gilbert career-high Ks, George Kirby CGSOish
Winner: George Kirby CGSOish
2022 Winner: Luis Castillo home debut/13-inning game
Edgar Martinez Award for Hit of the Year
Nominees: Ty France Opening Day Home Run v. Karinchak amid pitch-clock chaos, Jarred Kelenic 482-footer at Wrigley, Cal homers from both sides of the plate at Fenway, Cade Marlowe grand slam at Anaheim, Julio’s 17th hit in 4 games, J.P. walk-off in Game 159
Winner: J.P. walk-off in Game 159
2022 Winner: Cal ends the drought
Regular Season Series of the Year
Nominees: Mickey Mop four-game sweep in Anaheim, Sweep in Houston
Winner: Sweep in Houston
2022 Winner: 13-inning win over the Yankees (awarded as Regular Season Game of the Year)
Rookie of the Year
Nominees: Jose Caballero, Bryce Miller, Justin Topa, Bryan Woo
Winner: Bryce Miller
2022 Winner: Julio Rodríguez
Defensive Player of the Year
Nominees: Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez, Eugenio Suárez
Winner: Eugenio Suárez
2022 Winner: Not awarded
Bombero del Año
For the reliever who did the most to help the Mariners win as many games as possible
Nominees: Matt Brash, Isaiah Campbell, Andrés Muñoz, Tayler Saucedo, Paul Sewald, Gabe Speier, Justin Topa
Winner: Matt Brash
2022 Winner: Andrés Muñoz
Fan Favorite
Nominees: J.P. Crawford, Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez, Tayler Saucedo, Eugenio Suárez, Write-In
Winner: J.P. Crawford
2022 Winner: Julio Rodríguez
Félix Hernández Award
For the pitcher who did the most to help the Mariners win as many games as possible
Nominees: Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby
Winner: George Kirby
2022 Winner: Logan Gilbert
Most Valuable Mariner
Nominees: J.P. Crawford, Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez
Winner: J.P. Crawford
2022 Winner: Julio Rodríguez
