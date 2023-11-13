The 2023 Lookout Landing Awards

The Lookies are Lookout Landing’s most prestigious awards. They are presented annually to honor the Seattle Mariners’ best players, most memorable moments, and goldenest retrievers. The staff collaborated to determine the categories and nominees, and a weeklong reader vote was held to determine the winners. The winners were announced and discussed at length on the October 29 episode of Meet at the Mitt. But for those of you who prefer the written word, we also present the results below. Friends, here are the 2023 Lookies.

Prospect of the Year

Nominees: Jonatan Clase, Ryan Bliss, Harry Ford, Gabby Gonzalez, Tyler Locklear, Lazaro Montes, Cole Young

Winner: Home Run Hero Harry Ford

2022 Winner: Taylor Dollard

New Mariner of the Year

For the player new to the organization who had the biggest positive overall impact

Nominees: Mike Ford, Teoscar Hernández, Tayler Saucedo, Gabe Speier, Justin Topa

Winner: Teoscar Hernández

2022 Winner: Eugenio Suárez

Best Non-Player Addition to the Mariners

The Home-Run Trident; The No-Fly Zone; Angie, Dan, and Hyphen in the booth; Derby the grounds crew’s dog; (the City Connects were the year’s biggest snub)

Winner: The Home-Run Trident

2022 Winner: Tucker the dog

Most Improved Pitcher

Nominees: Matt Brash, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Andrés Muñoz

Winner: George Kirby

2022 Winner: Not awarded

Most Improved Position Player

Nominees: J.P. Crawford, Jarred Kelenic, Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh

Winner: J.P. Crawford

2022 Winner: Not awarded

Best Pitch

Nominees: Matt Brash’s slider, Luis Castillo’s four-seamer, Logan Gilbert’s slider, Logan Gilbert’s splitter, Bryce Miller’s four-seamer, Andrés Muñoz’s sinker, Justin Topa’s sinker

Winner: Matt Brash’s slider

2022 Winner: Andrés Muñoz’s slider

Most Franchise-Altering Move

Not Awarded in 2023

2022 Winner: Julio extension

Part-Time Hero

For the player who had the biggest positive impact over a limited period

Nominees: Mike Ford, Tom Murphy, Josh Rojas, Paul Sewald

Winner: Paul Sewald

2022 Winner: Luis Castillo

Turn Ahead the Clock Award for Best Promotion

Nominees: Electric Factory sunglasses, “Geno Vibes” talking bottle opener, Death Cabby for Cutie Day, WBC bobbleheads for Julio and Geno

Winner: Death Cabby for Cutie Day

2022 Winner: Swaggerty headband

Pitching Performance of the Year

Nominees: Bryce Miller Debut, Logan Gilbert CSGO, Logan Gilbert career-high Ks, George Kirby CGSOish

Winner: George Kirby CGSOish

2022 Winner: Luis Castillo home debut/13-inning game

Edgar Martinez Award for Hit of the Year

Nominees: Ty France Opening Day Home Run v. Karinchak amid pitch-clock chaos, Jarred Kelenic 482-footer at Wrigley, Cal homers from both sides of the plate at Fenway, Cade Marlowe grand slam at Anaheim, Julio’s 17th hit in 4 games, J.P. walk-off in Game 159

Winner: J.P. walk-off in Game 159

2022 Winner: Cal ends the drought

Regular Season Series of the Year

Nominees: Mickey Mop four-game sweep in Anaheim, Sweep in Houston

Winner: Sweep in Houston

2022 Winner: 13-inning win over the Yankees (awarded as Regular Season Game of the Year)

Rookie of the Year

Nominees: Jose Caballero, Bryce Miller, Justin Topa, Bryan Woo

Winner: Bryce Miller

2022 Winner: Julio Rodríguez

Defensive Player of the Year

Nominees: Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez, Eugenio Suárez

Winner: Eugenio Suárez

2022 Winner: Not awarded

Bombero del Año

For the reliever who did the most to help the Mariners win as many games as possible

Nominees: Matt Brash, Isaiah Campbell, Andrés Muñoz, Tayler Saucedo, Paul Sewald, Gabe Speier, Justin Topa

Winner: Matt Brash

2022 Winner: Andrés Muñoz

Fan Favorite

Nominees: J.P. Crawford, Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez, Tayler Saucedo, Eugenio Suárez, Write-In

Winner: J.P. Crawford

2022 Winner: Julio Rodríguez

Félix Hernández Award

For the pitcher who did the most to help the Mariners win as many games as possible

Nominees: Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby

Winner: George Kirby

2022 Winner: Logan Gilbert

Most Valuable Mariner

Nominees: J.P. Crawford, Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez

Winner: J.P. Crawford

2022 Winner: Julio Rodríguez