Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/11/23: Ryan Bliss, Tyler Alexander, and Tim Robinson

Saturday links!

By Connor Donovan
American League Fall Stars v. National League Fall Stars Photo by Norm Hall/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Good morning, foLLks, and happy Saturday! It was a slow day in baseball yesterday due to the holiday, but there’s still some content to be had below.

In Mariners news:

  • Ryan Bliss had just one hit in yesterday’s Arizona Fall League game, but it was a big one - a grand slam to help the Peoria Javelinas overcome a 9-0 deficit to win 12-9. They will play Surprise in the AFL Championship Game today at 5pm.
  • Lukewarm stove season? In any case, another addition to The Pile™ has been made.
  • After 27 fantastic years at the Seattle Times, Larry Stone’s retirement is official. You can read his final column here.

Around the league:

  • The Giants also made a couple additions to their coaching, bringing aboard Ryan Christenson and Pat Burrell as their bench coach and hitting coach, respectively.
  • Despite a brutal 2023 and a lengthy injury history the past few seasons, free agent righty Luis Severino is drawing interest from as many as eight teams, per Brendan Kuty of the Athletic.

Connor’s picks:

  • The Sounders advanced in the MLS playoffs last night with a 1-0 victory over FC Dallas. Albert Rusnák was responsible for the only goal.
  • Gotta wonder what the final straw was for the I Think You Should Leave creator.
  • What song do you think Elliott Smith was playing for Snoopy here?

