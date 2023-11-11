Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/11/23: Ryan Bliss, Tyler Alexander, and Tim Robinson

Good morning, foLLks, and happy Saturday! It was a slow day in baseball yesterday due to the holiday, but there’s still some content to be had below.
In Mariners news:
- Ryan Bliss had just one hit in yesterday’s Arizona Fall League game, but it was a big one - a grand slam to help the Peoria Javelinas overcome a 9-0 deficit to win 12-9. They will play Surprise in the AFL Championship Game today at 5pm.
Ryan Bliss GRAND SLAM!! pic.twitter.com/AaHYHbDXRg— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) November 11, 2023
- Lukewarm stove season? In any case, another addition to The Pile™ has been made.
Tyson Miller is usually a very good Triple-A reliever who can help in the big leagues if called upon. https://t.co/2nh8D1LEhI— Mike Curto (@CurtoWorld) November 11, 2023
- After 27 fantastic years at the Seattle Times, Larry Stone’s retirement is official. You can read his final column here.
Around the league:
- Daniel Álvarez-Montes reported that NL batting champ Luis Arráez is open to an extension with the Marlins, though no talks have taken place just yet.
- The Rays claimed longtime Tigers lefty Tyler Alexander off waivers.
- The Nationals solidified their coaching staff, adding Gerardo Parra and Chris Johnson to their corps. How many former Mariners can you name on the full slate?
lead the way, fellas— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) November 10, 2023
: https://t.co/Y8TkbXsrRz pic.twitter.com/RsTLrGeWZX
- The Giants also made a couple additions to their coaching, bringing aboard Ryan Christenson and Pat Burrell as their bench coach and hitting coach, respectively.
- Despite a brutal 2023 and a lengthy injury history the past few seasons, free agent righty Luis Severino is drawing interest from as many as eight teams, per Brendan Kuty of the Athletic.
Connor’s picks:
- The Sounders advanced in the MLS playoffs last night with a 1-0 victory over FC Dallas. Albert Rusnák was responsible for the only goal.
- Gotta wonder what the final straw was for the I Think You Should Leave creator.
for four years my best friend and i have been communicating exclusively via an Instagram groupchat with tim robinson and today he actually left— laura not lauren (@mslauramac) November 9, 2023
- What song do you think Elliott Smith was playing for Snoopy here?
when i say ive got that dog in me, this is what i mean pic.twitter.com/cfzLDyTaCr— Emilio Herce (@emilioherce) November 10, 2023
Loading comments...