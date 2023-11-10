 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/10/23: Julio Rodríguez, Jason Benetti, and Paul Giamatti

Friday links!

By Connor Donovan
MLB: Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning, foLLks, and happy Friday!

In Mariners news:

  • For the second straight season, Julio Rodríguez is taking home a Silver Slugger Award. Julio is the first Mariner to earn the award in consecutive seasons since Alex Rodríguez from 1998-2000.
  • Ryan Bliss hasn’t hit for much power in the Arizona Fall League despite showing strong plate discipline, but this knock from yesterday’s game should help that slugging percentage a bit. Bliss also doubled in a victory for the Peoria Javelinas, and their matchup tomorrow against Scottsdale will determine who advances to the AFL championship game.

Around the league:

  • White Sox play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti is moving to Tigers baseball starting next season, inking a multi-year deal with Detroit. The reaction in the South Side has been, uh, not great.

Connor’s picks:

