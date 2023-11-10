Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/10/23: Julio Rodríguez, Jason Benetti, and Paul Giamatti

Good morning, foLLks, and happy Friday!
In Mariners news:
- For the second straight season, Julio Rodríguez is taking home a Silver Slugger Award. Julio is the first Mariner to earn the award in consecutive seasons since Alex Rodríguez from 1998-2000.
BACK 2️⃣ BACK@JRODshow44 is a two-time American League Silver Slugger Award winner!— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 9, 2023
- Ryan Bliss hasn’t hit for much power in the Arizona Fall League despite showing strong plate discipline, but this knock from yesterday’s game should help that slugging percentage a bit. Bliss also doubled in a victory for the Peoria Javelinas, and their matchup tomorrow against Scottsdale will determine who advances to the AFL championship game.
Ryan Bliss mashes a 2-run triple. pic.twitter.com/8p2YGKRGKT— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) November 9, 2023
Around the league:
- White Sox play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti is moving to Tigers baseball starting next season, inking a multi-year deal with Detroit. The reaction in the South Side has been, uh, not great.
Jason Benetti's exit from the White Sox is "the pinnacle of how badly run the organization is," @LaurenceWHolmes says.— 670 The Score (@670TheScore) November 9, 2023
- Mark Feinsand at MLB.com speculates that the Phillies could trade Nick Castellanos this offseason.
- Well... alright!
The Padres formally interviewed Phil Nevin for their managerial opening Wednesday, sources tell me and @Britt_Ghiroli. A.J. Preller said yesterday that an official decision could come by early next week.— Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) November 9, 2023
- Kiley McDaniel’s free agent ranking and contract projections are live on ESPN+ ($).
- Next year’s draft just added a top name to the list.
MLB Draft news: CF Jackson Miller, one of the top players in the 2025 class, is reclassifying and will be eligible for the 2024 draft.— Ben Badler (@BenBadler) November 10, 2023
- Travis Sawchik at theScore argues that Shohei Ohtani is a smart investment for teams on the bubble, and names the Mariners as one of the five favorites to sign per theScore’s betting odds.
Connor’s picks:
- Mood.
One time, I saw Paul Giamatti in the In-N-Out drive thru looking as excited as you’d imagine: pic.twitter.com/VsOYukY3h9— Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) November 9, 2023
- Pack it up, this contest is over.
love that someone just submitted a vertical picture of their dog to be the next Minnesota state flag https://t.co/pcilTqARMm pic.twitter.com/06g16vVj1C— Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) November 8, 2023
