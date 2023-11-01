 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/1/23: Harry Ford, Penn Murfee, and Craig Counsell

The Mets-Mariners pipeline remains strong.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Good morning everyone and happy November! Let’s dive into the latest.

In the MLB playoffs...

In Mariners news...

  • Harry Ford spoke to the Daily Mail about what it means to represent his country on the international stage.
  • The Mariners made some housekeeping moves in preparation for the offseason to begin.

Around the league...

  • The Padres have begun to narrow their managerial search.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...