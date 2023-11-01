Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/1/23: Harry Ford, Penn Murfee, and Craig Counsell

Good morning everyone and happy November! Let’s dive into the latest.
In the MLB playoffs...
- With an 11-7 victory, the Rangers took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Diamondbacks.
In Mariners news...
- Harry Ford spoke to the Daily Mail about what it means to represent his country on the international stage.
- The Mariners made some housekeeping moves in preparation for the offseason to begin.
Mariners roster moves:— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) October 31, 2023
Penn Murfee, RHP, claimed off waivers by New York-NL.
Easton McGee, RHP, outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.
Adam Oller, RHP, outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.
Luis Torrens, C, outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.
Around the league...
- The Padres have begun to narrow their managerial search.
Benji Gil, Phil Nevin and Eric Chavez are among the external candidates who are in various stages of the interview process for the Padres' managerial opening, sources tell @Britt_Ghiroli and me. Mike Shildt and Ryan Flaherty continued to be viewed as the favorites for the job.— Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) October 31, 2023
- Anthony Franco at MLB Trade Rumors previewed the position player slate of possible qualifying offer recipients.
- Franco also dove into potential non-tender candidates.
- The Astros have expressed early interest in Craig Counsell as a managerial candidate.
- I’m sure this project will make Mariners fans feel optimistic...
An Offseason project I'm working on, here's a primer of teams' success with trades. #analytics pic.twitter.com/VZMCAimeyA— Robert Frey (@RobertFrey40) October 31, 2023
Loading comments...