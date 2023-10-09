Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/9/23: Carlos Correa, Mitch Garver, and Max Kepler

In Mariners news...
- Forever iconic.
October 8, 1995: Edgar Martinez drives in winning run Ken Griffey Jr in the bottom of the 11th of game 5 of the ALDS to give the Mariners a 6-5 win over the Yankees and a 3-2 series win. pic.twitter.com/vxTpMabmEg— This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) October 8, 2023
- Matt Calkins at The Seattle Times addresses how superstars Julio Rodriguez and Luis Castillo could be partially to blame for the Mariners missing the playoffs this season.
- Shannon Drayer at Seattle Sports 710 AM reflects on the end of the Mariners’ season and how they can look to improve to begin the 2024 season.
Around the league...
- The postseason chase means more to outfielder Max Kepler and second baseman Jorge Polanco as they recall how they got to this series together:
Sweet pregame interview moment, as Max Kepler told Jorge Polanco how much it means to make a playoff run with him after more than a decade together in the Twins organization.— Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) October 8, 2023
They were roommates after signing with the Twins as 16-year-olds in the 2009 international class. pic.twitter.com/qVWw7Wqyho
- Shortstop Carlos Correa led the Minnesota Twins to a 6-2 victory over the Houston Astros to tie the ALDS at 1-1. In the process, he hit his 63rd playoff RBI, which brings him to third place on the all-time playoff RBI list. To secure third place, Correa surpassed David Ortiz and Derek Jeter, both of whom were his childhood idols.
- A huge grand slam from catcher Mitch Garver lifted the Texas Rangers to an 11-8 win over the Baltimore Orioles as they head home with a 2-0 lead in the ALDS.
- MLB managers address the long-standing issue of being heavily underpaid, and call it an embarrassment to be making the amount that they do.
