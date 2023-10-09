 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/9/23: Carlos Correa, Mitch Garver, and Max Kepler

Postseason action continues with NLDS game two this afternoon.

By Becca Weinberg
In Mariners news...

  • Forever iconic.

Around the league...

  • The postseason chase means more to outfielder Max Kepler and second baseman Jorge Polanco as they recall how they got to this series together:
  • Shortstop Carlos Correa led the Minnesota Twins to a 6-2 victory over the Houston Astros to tie the ALDS at 1-1. In the process, he hit his 63rd playoff RBI, which brings him to third place on the all-time playoff RBI list. To secure third place, Correa surpassed David Ortiz and Derek Jeter, both of whom were his childhood idols.
  • A huge grand slam from catcher Mitch Garver lifted the Texas Rangers to an 11-8 win over the Baltimore Orioles as they head home with a 2-0 lead in the ALDS.
  • MLB managers address the long-standing issue of being heavily underpaid, and call it an embarrassment to be making the amount that they do.

Becca’s picks...

  • Just a cute clip to brighten your Monday morning.

