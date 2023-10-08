Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/8/23: Paul Sewald, Bryce Harper, and Clayton Kershaw

In Mariners news...
- Silence. Sweet, sweet silence. I did tune into Taylor Saucedo’s twitch stream for a little bit on Friday night. That was pretty fun. Learned the man really likes broccoli, and I think using a Fortnite stream to promote the deliciousness of vegetables is noteworthy.
- Early yesterday morning, a rage-bait tier list of MLB announcing crews was posted, and it did it’s just of rage-baiting exceptionally well. Mariners fans, dissatisfied with the disrespect thrown at their beloved crew, rightfully panned the list, and eventually this wonderful compilation of Aaron Goldsmith highlights hit the timeline.
2 minutes & 20 seconds of Aaron Goldsmith's best calls throughout the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/05AD11VyIJ— Cam (@Camd3n_10) October 7, 2023
Around the league...
- The Diamondbacks social team is acutely aware of how many Mariners fans are rooting for them this postseason and are posting accordingly.
Good vibes only. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/6X7Qnnel8j— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 7, 2023
- The Diamondbacks had A LOT to smile about last night, so it’s good to see Corbin take advantage of the opportunity.
That smile. That darn smile. pic.twitter.com/UFcuiU8guZ— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 8, 2023
- Future first-ballot Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw did not look the part last night. Thankfully there doesn’t appear to be anything health-related that inhibited Kershaw’s outing.
"I just feel like I let everyone down... that's wasn't the way it should have started for me." Clayton Kershaw on his performance tonight against the D-backs. pic.twitter.com/ZKlb26cRWy— SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 8, 2023
- There goes Bryce Harper, ripping bombs in October again. We’ve watched three days of postseason games and the Phillies already feel like the team of destiny.
115.3 MPH off the bat on this Bryce Harper laser! #Postseason pic.twitter.com/YszfcxNEWe— MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2023
- The Phillies then went on to barbeque Blooper in the parking lot.
It was the first time Atlanta has been shut out at home all season. https://t.co/DtOjyZLXsm— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 8, 2023
- Ah yes, the American dream. If you work hard, save your money, build your own business, then one day you too can be told to get bent by a Fortune 500 company.
Mattress Mack was asked to throw out the first pitch at the Astros-Twins ALDS game today.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 7, 2023
But he says Mattress Firm — an MLB sponsor — stepped in to prevent it. pic.twitter.com/1E5dLN2lOT
- South Korea’s baseball team won gold at the Asian Games, granting all players, including Dodgers pitching prospect Hyun-seok Jang, exemption from eighteen months of military service.
October 7, 2023
Nick’s pick...
- Twins fans, support group meets at 8 pm on Wednesdays.
raise your hand if you've ever been personally victimized by yordan alvarez https://t.co/00pAujMTa9 pic.twitter.com/NtLY2Wdskw— mitchell: minuet of frightenment (@AstrosAndAstro) October 8, 2023
