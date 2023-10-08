 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/8/23: Paul Sewald, Bryce Harper, and Clayton Kershaw

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links.

By Nick Tucker
Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Silence. Sweet, sweet silence. I did tune into Taylor Saucedo’s twitch stream for a little bit on Friday night. That was pretty fun. Learned the man really likes broccoli, and I think using a Fortnite stream to promote the deliciousness of vegetables is noteworthy.
  • Early yesterday morning, a rage-bait tier list of MLB announcing crews was posted, and it did it’s just of rage-baiting exceptionally well. Mariners fans, dissatisfied with the disrespect thrown at their beloved crew, rightfully panned the list, and eventually this wonderful compilation of Aaron Goldsmith highlights hit the timeline.

Around the league...

  • The Diamondbacks social team is acutely aware of how many Mariners fans are rooting for them this postseason and are posting accordingly.
  • The Diamondbacks had A LOT to smile about last night, so it’s good to see Corbin take advantage of the opportunity.
  • Future first-ballot Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw did not look the part last night. Thankfully there doesn’t appear to be anything health-related that inhibited Kershaw’s outing.
  • There goes Bryce Harper, ripping bombs in October again. We’ve watched three days of postseason games and the Phillies already feel like the team of destiny.
  • The Phillies then went on to barbeque Blooper in the parking lot.
  • Ah yes, the American dream. If you work hard, save your money, build your own business, then one day you too can be told to get bent by a Fortune 500 company.
  • South Korea’s baseball team won gold at the Asian Games, granting all players, including Dodgers pitching prospect Hyun-seok Jang, exemption from eighteen months of military service.

Nick’s pick...

  • Twins fans, support group meets at 8 pm on Wednesdays.

