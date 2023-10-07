2023 Autopsy - Who Killed The Seattle Mariners? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

The local crew of Kate Preusser, Evan James and John Trupin are joined by east coast Looking Landing legends Anders Jorstad and Zach Mason for a full squad pod to give a comprehensive autopsy on the 2023 Mariners season (as of October 7th). We take listener questions from Twitter about positivity, remaining optimistic and where the steps forward were truly taken in a season without playoffs. We wonder what the future holds for the three young starting pitchers who debuted this year; excited about their potential, nervous about them being trade bait. We talk sustainability and how the Mariners have gone about achieving it; or at least stating the intent. We try and extract the truth from the spin and the attempts at humor in Jerry’s infamous press conference and wonder if the event will be remembered as a gafe, a bump in the road, or a sign of a more serious disconnect. Lastly we appreciate baseball and the experience that the 2023 Mariners brought, regardless of how it ended; We have much to be thankful for. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats!

Get your MY BOOKIE DEPOSIT BONUS OF 50% and support the show! —> https://mybookie.website/MeetAtTheMitt

TWITTER LINKS:

https://twitter.com/MeetattheMitt

https://twitter.com/LookoutLanding

https://twitter.com/JohnTrupin

https://twitter.com/KatePreusser

https://twitter.com/EvanJamesAudio

https://twitter.com/AndersJorstad

https://twitter.com/RealZachMason

https://macdougallbats.com/

We are partnering with MY BOOKIE to give you an extra 50% on your first deposit!

Follow our link to sign-up: https://mybookie.website/MeetAtTheMitt