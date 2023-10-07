Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/7/23: José Ramírez, Sandy Alcántara, and Brent Rooker

Good morning everyone and welcome to the weekend! While you get ready for the Division Series to start today, let’s get you caught up on the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- In a radio spot for 710 ESPN Seattle, Jon Morosi gave his case for the Mariners to pursue third baseman José Ramírez this winter. Let me be the first to say this will never happen, mostly because JRam adores the Cleveland fans and area and the team has no reason to trade him.
Around the league...
- 2023 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara underwent Tommy John surgery yesterday and will miss all of the 2024 season.
- MLB Trade Rumors dropped their arbitration projections for next February, and by the looks of it the Mariners will have some interesting decisions to make.
- Our pal Matthew Roberson over at GQ interviewed Brent Rooker about his morning routine and his favorite breakfast spots throughout the country.
- I am rooting for the DBacks this October, but this is not good! MLBPA even formally requested that the team not stay at this hotel.
.@Dbacks set to strike out by crossing LA hotel worker picket line ahead of @MLB playoffs ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/xc2VbQxjhU— UNITE HERE Local 11 (@UNITEHERE11) October 6, 2023
- Awful Announcing wonders why ESPN has seemingly stopped talking about baseball on its major morning programs.
Loading comments...