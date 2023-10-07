 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/7/23: José Ramírez, Sandy Alcántara, and Brent Rooker

News swirls as the MLB Postseason continues.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning everyone and welcome to the weekend! While you get ready for the Division Series to start today, let’s get you caught up on the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • 2023 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara underwent Tommy John surgery yesterday and will miss all of the 2024 season.
  • MLB Trade Rumors dropped their arbitration projections for next February, and by the looks of it the Mariners will have some interesting decisions to make.
  • Our pal Matthew Roberson over at GQ interviewed Brent Rooker about his morning routine and his favorite breakfast spots throughout the country.
  • I am rooting for the DBacks this October, but this is not good! MLBPA even formally requested that the team not stay at this hotel.

