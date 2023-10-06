Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/6/23: Jerry Dipoto, Billy Eppler, and Hector Neris

Good morning everyone and happy Friday! Let’s get into the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Jerry Dipoto apologized for several of his comments during the after-the-season press conference and attempted to clarify his points on some of them.
Around the league...
- Billy Eppler surprised the baseball world by announcing his resignation as General Manager of the Mets yesterday, until it was revealed that he is being investigated by the league for improper use of the injured list. ($)
- The league fined Hector Neris an undisclosed amount for instigating conflict with Julio Rodríguez during the last week of the season.
- Max Scherzer has been working hard in his rehab in the hopes that he will be able to pitch for the Rangers during the postseason.
- Former Mariner alert!
BREAKING NEWS: Flyboys announce Jack Wilson as 2024 manager!!! Read the full story below.— Greeneville Flyboys (@GFlyBoys) October 5, 2023
https://t.co/eXFhZGYLBY pic.twitter.com/1jhKxxugBn
- And another! (The Tomateros are a team in the Mexican Pacific League)
Anders’ picks...
- Friend of the site Brittney Bush Bollay wrote a piece at the Seattle Met about what Megan Rapinoe’s time in Seattle meant to her.
Loading comments...