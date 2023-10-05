 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/5/23: Wild Card Sweeps, Keston Hiura, and Jamie Moyer

At least some former Mariners are having a good time.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning! The baseball world rolls along. Here’s what’s happening.

In the MLB playoffs...

In Mariners news...

  • Ryan Divish offered some interesting insights on the Cal Raleigh situation.
  • Chris Thompson at Defector took a shot at Jerry Dipoto for his tone-deaf comments at the presser.
  • Evan Drellich at The Athletic gave his two cents on the Dipoto comments and what they say about the way front offices run their teams. ($)
  • Harry Ford is back to his old tricks.

Around the league...

  • Scott Van Pelt was cooking once again.
  • Former Mariner alert!

