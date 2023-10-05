Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/5/23: Wild Card Sweeps, Keston Hiura, and Jamie Moyer

Good morning! The baseball world rolls along. Here’s what’s happening.
In the MLB playoffs...
- The Rangers punched their ticket to the ALDS following a 7-1 win over the Rays, sweeping the Wild Card Series.
- The Twins also swept their series, this one against the Blue Jays, making it their first postseason series victory in 21 years.
- The Arizona Diamondbacks completed their sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series, securing their spot in the NLDS.
- The Phillies routed Miami in a 7-1 victory to sweep their Wild Card matchup and advance to the NLDS.
In Mariners news...
- Ryan Divish offered some interesting insights on the Cal Raleigh situation.
"I was told that he was forced by somebody to make the apology"@aj_pierzynskiFT dishes on Cal Raleigh's apology with @RyanDivish.— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 4, 2023
Cal will join us on #FTLive on Thursday - post your questions below.
▶️ https://t.co/XKdIf4DdxX pic.twitter.com/MMNGfQXGzt
- Chris Thompson at Defector took a shot at Jerry Dipoto for his tone-deaf comments at the presser.
- Evan Drellich at The Athletic gave his two cents on the Dipoto comments and what they say about the way front offices run their teams. ($)
- Harry Ford is back to his old tricks.
Harry Ford in his Arizona Fall League debut: 1-3, HR, 2R, 3RBI, BB, K. https://t.co/5oHDPehvRB— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) October 5, 2023
Around the league...
- The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a contract extension with General Manager Mike Hazen in the middle of a great season for the Snakes.
- Former MLB top prospect and Oregon State alum Keston Hiura has elected free agency.
- Baseball writers have the chance to do the funniest thing ever.
Hey baseball writers!— Baseball's Not Dead (@dead_baseball) October 3, 2023
Don't want to see Miguel Cabrera retire? Well, if he finishes top 10 in the MVP voting his option for 2024 automatically vests.
You know what to do.
- Scott Van Pelt was cooking once again.
One Big Thing— Stanford Steve (@StanfordSteve82) October 4, 2023
Change in Major League Baseball pic.twitter.com/cFbDhmPWpD
- Former Mariner alert!
Tonight's first pitch:— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 5, 2023
The legend Jamie Moyer...in overalls pic.twitter.com/axmjwjKHNE
