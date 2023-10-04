Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/4/23: MLB Playoffs, Kyle Schwarber, and Terry Francona

Hello everyone. Let’s get this day started with some links.
In the MLB postseason...
- In an error-filled game for Tampa, the Rangers took Game 1 over the Rays by a 4-0 score.
- The Twins won their first playoff game in over a decade, defeating the Blue Jays in Game 1 by a 3-1 tally.
- The Arizona Diamondbacks’ bats came alive in a 6-3 win over the Brewers in their first game of the series.
- The Phillies played a complete game in a 4-1 win over the Marlins.
In Mariners news...
- Larry Stone at The Seattle Times provided another excellent perspective on the team’s press conference yesterday.
Around the league...
- Jake Mintz at FOX Sports spoke to Phillies players to get first-hand knowledge of why Kyle Schwarber is so beloved.
- Zach Buchanan at The Washington Post wrote about how the Diamondbacks stepped up to help General Manager Mike Hazen’s wife as she battled brain cancer.
- As of right now, Joey Votto has not committed to playing baseball in 2024.
- As expected, Terry Francona officially announced he would be stepping away from the game.
- Manny Machado underwent surgery on his elbow but expects to be ready to go in time for spring training.
- Fangraphs unveiled their 2023 MLB playoff staff predictions.
- This is so great!
#Rays Arozarena said his mom will be here from Mexico and see him play for the first time as a major leaguer. She also will throw out the first pitch that he will catch. She moved from Cuba to Mexico in 2017.— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) October 3, 2023
- It seems that even playoff baseball cannot fill the stadium in Tampa.
Here's some perspective on today's attendance of 19,704 at the Trop: according to @Stathead, it's the lowest (non-Covid year) attendance for a postseason game in 104 years. Last one below 19,704 was Game 7 of the infamous 1919 World Series in Cincinnati.— Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) October 3, 2023
