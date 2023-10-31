Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/31/23: Kyle Seager, Adam Wainwright, and Max Scherzer

In Mariners news...
- A wholesome Seager family moment at Chase Field last night. We miss you Kyle!
Kyle Seager is at the game tonight and got to see his brother hit a homer in the World Series pic.twitter.com/TRDhjhLjEa— Kendall (@_kendallrjones_) October 31, 2023
- Former Mariners closer Paul Sewald reflects on the trade that brought him to the Arizona Diamondbacks and how he was able to immediately impact his new team.
Around the league...
- Former St. Louis Cardinals legendary pitcher Adam Wainwright filed his official retirement paperwork in the most perfect Adam Wainwright way possible:
People keep asking me if I’m officially retired. Well, here is my official retirement paperwork that we turned in to the @Cardinals and @MLBPA. Retired? Absolutely, for all the best reasons. Will send more later. Love y’all. pic.twitter.com/yxCvgFjFdz— Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) October 30, 2023
- The Texas Rangers take Game 3 in Arizona to defeat the Diamondbacks 3-1. They now lead the World Series 2-1 and look to take two in a row tomorrow night.
- Rest in peace to four-time All-Star and World Series champion Frank Howard, who passed away last night at the age of 87.
- Patrick Dubuque at Baseball Prospectus worries about the looming extinction of the starting pitcher. ($)
- Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer and outfielder Adolis Garcia were forced to leave Game 3 early after both experiencing back tightness. The team has not provided details on their return timelines.
- New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge received the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award last night, which is given annually to one player who exhibits extraordinary character and community involvement throughout the year.
- San Francisco Giants RHP Alex Cobb has elected to undergo hip surgery, and will be out for the first half of the 2024 season.
Loading comments...