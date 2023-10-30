Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/30/23: Cole Young, Tommy Pham, and Max Scherzer

In Mariners news...
- Mariners top prospect Cole Young takes a look back on his first full professional season, after receiving the 2023 Mr. Mariner Award:
Year one in the books— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) October 27, 2023
This year’s Mr. Mariner Award winner, @ColeYoung23, reflects on his first full season in pro ball. pic.twitter.com/Oln6td63LM
- Brandon Gustafson at Seattle Sports 710 AM ponders how Diamondbacks’ outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. could help the Mariners solve some key issues.
Around the league...
- One hit away from becoming the first player in World Series history to go 5-5, Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Pham chose to give his final at-bat of Game 2 to teammate Jace Peterson, in order to give Peterson his first career World Series at-bat.
- Texas Rangers veteran pitcher Max Scherzer prepares for his World Series Game 3 start against the Diamondbacks tonight at 5 pm.
- Following legendary manager Dusty Baker’s retirement, Bradford Doolitle at ESPN takes a look at many of his historic career moments.
Becca’s picks...
- A 24-20 win over the Cleveland Browns and a San Francisco 49ers loss yesterday afternoon brings the Seahawks up to first place in the NFC West!
Wasssssuuuuupppppp. pic.twitter.com/OcHFylFp2Q— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 30, 2023
