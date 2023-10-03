Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/3/23: J.P. Crawford, Brandon Woodruff, and Pete Alonso

In Mariners news...
- Miles Schachner at PitcherList analyzes the incredible 2023 season that J.P. Crawford produced and what we can expect for him in the seasons to come.
Around the league...
- The 2023 playoffs begin today with the first AL Wild Card Series matchup of Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays starting at 12:08 PM., and the first NL Wild Card Series matchup of Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers beginning at 4:08 PM.
- The Los Angeles Angels have announced that Phil Nevin will not return as manager in 2024.
- Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff will be out for the NL Wild Card Series due to a right shoulder injury, and his availability for the remainder of the playoffs remains up in the air.
- In other Brewers news, the team has outright veteran pitcher Julio Tehran to Triple-A Nashville after he was DFA’d right before their final series of the season.
- New York Mets new president of baseball operations David Stearns expects first baseman Pete Alonso to remain with the team this offseason.
- Christina DeNicola at MLB.com details how Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng has built a winning culture in Miami.
