Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/29/23: Ketel Marte, Merrill Kelly, and Logan Gilbert

In the World Series...
- After game one’s extra inning heroics that saw the Rangers come out on top, the Diamondbacks answered back with a flood of offense that was bolstered by a stellar outing from Merrill Kelly, leading them to split the series before continuing it on their home field.
- With his two-RBI single in the top of the eighth inning, Ketel Marte extended his postseason hitting streak to eighteen games, and is now the sole owner of the longest postseason hitting streak in MLB history.
- Merrill Kelly’s seven inning, nine strikeout outing was a special one, of course because of the stage it was set on, but also because of an important person that was in attendance to watch him do it.
- I’m sure the Diamondbacks are more than happy to make it 3 out of 5 with last night’s win.
The Diamondbacks have played in 4 World Series road games in franchise history.— Palmer Black (@PalmerBlackPHX) October 28, 2023
They have allowed a game-tying 2-run home run in the bottom of the 9th 3 times.
In Mariners news...
- Jinkies!, they totally nailed these costumes.
y’all.. pic.twitter.com/O46qqOJnZE— britt (@brittanyanne08_) October 28, 2023
Around the league...
- Nick Deeds at MLB Trade Rumors considered potential landing spots if Alex Verdugo were to be traded, including the Mariners.
- After asking for permission earlier in the week, the Cleveland Guardians have received permission to interview Craig Counsell for their manager position.
Bee’s pick...
- Stick.
unreal stick find pic.twitter.com/bm9XyryuZ7— Matthew Roberson (@mroberson22) October 28, 2023
