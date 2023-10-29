 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/29/23: Ketel Marte, Merrill Kelly, and Logan Gilbert

An ex-Mariner makes history, LoGi bear is ready to solve mystery, and a good stick will always be cool to me.

By Brenbee Everfolly
/ new
World Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v. Texas Rangers - Game Two Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

In the World Series...

  • After game one’s extra inning heroics that saw the Rangers come out on top, the Diamondbacks answered back with a flood of offense that was bolstered by a stellar outing from Merrill Kelly, leading them to split the series before continuing it on their home field.
  • With his two-RBI single in the top of the eighth inning, Ketel Marte extended his postseason hitting streak to eighteen games, and is now the sole owner of the longest postseason hitting streak in MLB history.

In Mariners news...

  • Jinkies!, they totally nailed these costumes.

Around the league...

Bee’s pick...

  • Stick.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...