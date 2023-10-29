2023 Lookout Landing Awards - Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

The local crew of Kate Preusser, Evan James and John Trupin are joined by east coast Looking Landing legends Anders Jorstad and Zach Mason for the 2023 Lookout Landing award show. After a brief hiatus, the whole crew is back to celebrate a great season and give shout outs before we all start looking to the future. There is much to celebrate: a career year from JP, nearly 5 WAR from Cal, a step forward from Julio and of course, the best pitching in baseball. Which moments do you think best deserves to be remembered? Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats!

Get your MY BOOKIE DEPOSIT BONUS OF 50% and support the show! —> https://mybookie.website/MeetAtTheMitt

TWITTER LINKS:

https://twitter.com/MeetattheMitt

https://twitter.com/LookoutLanding

https://twitter.com/JohnTrupin

https://twitter.com/KatePreusser

https://twitter.com/EvanJamesAudio

https://twitter.com/AndersJorstad

https://twitter.com/RealZachMason

https://macdougallbats.com/

We are partnering with MY BOOKIE to give you an extra 50% on your first deposit!

Follow our link to sign-up: https://mybookie.website/MeetAtTheMitt