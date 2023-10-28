Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/28/23: Adolis García, Naoyuki Uwasawa, and Vinny Nittoli

Good morning everyone and welcome to the weekend! Let’s catch you up on the latest.
In the MLB playoffs...
- Adolis García played the hero in a wild comeback victory for the Rangers over the Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the World Series.
In Mariners news...
- Now that most 2023 draftees have gotten some professional games in, Baseball America graded the Mariners draft class. ($)
- Meanwhile, the MiLB writing staff named the 2023 Mariners Organization All-Stars.
Around the league...
- This should be a pretty big year in terms of players coming over from Japan, and it seems the first one is ready to start the process.
News from Japan: RHP Naoyuki Uwasawa of the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters announced today his plans to move to @MLB for the 2024 season via the posting process.— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 28, 2023
Uwasawa went 9-9 with a 2.96 ERA in 170 IP this season. @MLBNetwork
- Rob Manfred believes in the new playoff format, but MLBPA executive director Tony Clark is not so convinced.
- Michael Baumann at Fangraphs wonders if the DBacks can keep up their strength on the basepaths against the Rangers.
- Former Mariners right-hander Vinny Nittoli signed a minor league deal with the A’s.
Anders’ picks...
- One man in Michigan believes that he alone can solve the D.B. Cooper mystery.
Loading comments...