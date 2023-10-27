Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/27/23: World Series Previews, Cristian Javier, and Astros Managerial Candidates

Hello everyone! With the World Series kicking off tonight, here’s what you need to know.
In Mariners news...
- With the offseason starting up in a week, Daniel Kramer outlined the five biggest questions facing the Mariners entering the winter.
Around the league...
- Chandler Rome at The Athletic compiled a shortlist of potential replacements for Dusty Baker in the Astros’ dugout. ($)
- A pair of United Airlines employees allege that they were removed from their posts on Los Angeles Dodgers charter flights because of racial discrimination.
- Our very own Jake Mailhot penned a piece at Fangraphs analyzing how the Rangers were able to get the best of Cristian Javier.
- The Diamondbacks do in fact belong in the World Series, opines Jeff Passan at ESPN.
- Ben Clemens at Fangraphs previewed this World Series matchup.
